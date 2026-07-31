What Is The Fastest Charging Speed For An iPhone 17?

Whether you purchased one of Apple's various iPhone 17 models or plan to buy a brand-new model instead of waiting for the iPhone 18, you should know how fast your device can charge so you can take advantage of the fastest supported charging speeds. That may mean purchasing a different charger and even updating your wireless charging setup. Apple improved charging speeds for most iPhone 17 models, with some of them supporting up to 40 W wired charging speeds. Wireless charging speeds can reach up to 25 W for most models when using a MagSafe charger, which is similar to the top charging speeds of the larger iPhone 16 models. The wired charging speeds are the real upgrade for the iPhone 17 series, especially when considered alongside the larger battery capacities and more efficient components.

That said, not all iPhone 17 buyers will get the same experience. Apple released four iPhone 17 models in September 2025, including the standard iPhone 17, the iPhone Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The company launched the budget iPhone 17e in March 2026. The iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max support 40 W wired charging speeds, which will let users replenish the battery to 50% capacity in 20 minutes. The iPhone 17e and the iPhone Air need 30 minutes to reach the same 50% charge with 20 W adapters.

All four iPhone 17 versions launched in September 2025 can reach a 50% charge in 30 minutes when using a MagSafe or Qi2 wireless charger with a 30 W adapter. The charging speed is 25 W or 20 W. The iPhone 17e recharges more slowly, as it supports MagSafe or Qi2 wireless charging up to 15 W with a 20 W adapter.