What Is The Fastest Charging Speed For An iPhone 17?
Whether you purchased one of Apple's various iPhone 17 models or plan to buy a brand-new model instead of waiting for the iPhone 18, you should know how fast your device can charge so you can take advantage of the fastest supported charging speeds. That may mean purchasing a different charger and even updating your wireless charging setup. Apple improved charging speeds for most iPhone 17 models, with some of them supporting up to 40 W wired charging speeds. Wireless charging speeds can reach up to 25 W for most models when using a MagSafe charger, which is similar to the top charging speeds of the larger iPhone 16 models. The wired charging speeds are the real upgrade for the iPhone 17 series, especially when considered alongside the larger battery capacities and more efficient components.
That said, not all iPhone 17 buyers will get the same experience. Apple released four iPhone 17 models in September 2025, including the standard iPhone 17, the iPhone Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The company launched the budget iPhone 17e in March 2026. The iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max support 40 W wired charging speeds, which will let users replenish the battery to 50% capacity in 20 minutes. The iPhone 17e and the iPhone Air need 30 minutes to reach the same 50% charge with 20 W adapters.
All four iPhone 17 versions launched in September 2025 can reach a 50% charge in 30 minutes when using a MagSafe or Qi2 wireless charger with a 30 W adapter. The charging speed is 25 W or 20 W. The iPhone 17e recharges more slowly, as it supports MagSafe or Qi2 wireless charging up to 15 W with a 20 W adapter.
The iPhone 17 chargers you need for fast wired charging
The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models will not reach 100% capacity in 40 minutes (double the time they need to reach a 50% charge). That's because charging speed isn't uniform, as seen in the ChargeLab video above. The phones support a higher power draw in the first 20 minutes, but then the speed starts dropping. But Apple's estimate isn't a gimmick. It shows that the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models charge faster than other iPhones. Also, the estimate indicates that iPhone owners can get a significant top-up with just a few minutes of wired charging in emergencies.
Independent tests from Tom's Guide have shown that the iPhone 17 battery reaches 39% in 15 minutes and 71% in 30 minutes with a 40 W charger. The iPhone 17 Pro reached 40% and 72% during the same time, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max reached 35% and 64%, and the iPhone Air reached 30% and 55%. Tests from PhoneArena showed the iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro needed one hour and 16 minutes to reach 100%. The iPhone Air took an extra 20 minutes.
ChargeLab tested the standard iPhone 17 model with various Apple chargers that can support at least 40 W of power. The iPhone 17 reached its top charging speed of about 36 W, but the speed decreased to about 27 W for the first 20 minutes, regardless of charger. Then, the power started dropping incrementally. Consumers who own one of the three iPhone 17 models that support the fastest wired charging speeds should purchase power adapters that can support at least 40 W, whether they're Apple or third-party products. The same considerations apply to power banks and car chargers.
The iPhone 17 chargers you need for fast wireless charging
Buying Apple's 40 W charger is a good idea even if you own an iPhone Air or iPhone 17e. The devices will recharge slower via USB-C, but the iPhone Air can recharge wirelessly at its maximum supported rate of 20 W. The other iPhone 17 models will recharge at 25 W wirelessly when using a MagSafe or Qi2 charger with that 40 W adapter, except for the iPhone 17e. The higher the charger's supported power, the more future-proof the accessory will be. An even faster power adapter can help users charge other gadgets, including Android phones in the home and laptops like the MacBook Pro. Third-party USB-C chargers that support at least 30 W will also let users take advantage of the maximum wired and wireless charging speeds available for all iPhone 17 models.
In our iPhone 17e review, we noted that the new budget iPhone fixed one of the iPhone 16e issues: the device supports MagSafe charging, but speeds top out at 15 W, which is 10 W slower than the other four iPhone 17 models. Macworld tested wireless charging performance and found the iPhone 17e needed three hours and three minutes to reach 100%, while the iPhone 17 recharged completely in two hours and six minutes. Reaching an 80% charge was about 48 minutes (iPhone 17e) or 51 minutes (iPhone 17) faster. The tester used a 67 W charger and an Apple MagSafe charging puck.
These real-life tests also show that wired charging is significantly faster than wireless charging. Users should prioritize charging their iPhones with a USB-C cable paired with an appropriate power adapter when in a hurry. Wireless charging can be used at home or at the office when you have enough time.