You Shouldn't Wait For The iPhone 18 - Here's Why

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 series in September 2026, but rumors claim the company will introduce a significant change to the lineup this year. The iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the first foldable iPhone will reportedly be the only new Apple smartphones launching in September. The standard iPhone 18 will not be released until the spring of 2027, according to Bloomberg, when it may be joined by the iPhone 18e and a second-generation iPhone Air. While Apple's launch plans for the iPhone 18 series aren't confirmed, buyers interested in purchasing their first basic iPhone or in upgrading an older model should not wait until next spring to buy the iPhone 18. Instead, it's best to purchase the standard iPhone 17 with its several upgrades usually found only on Pro versions. The base iPhone 17 model is a rare device, considering Apple's iPhone release history, as Apple didn't raise its price despite the device's generous features.

The iPhone 17 starts at $799 ($829 when purchased from Apple without a carrier activation), the same price as the standard iPhone 16. But the newer model comes with 256 GB of storage, double that of the base iPhone 16. That's not the only significant upgrade over its predecessor: The iPhone 17 features the same 6.3-inch screen as the iPhone 17 Pro, meaning users get a 120 Hz ProMotion display, 3,000 nits of brightness, and Always-On functionality on the cheapest non-Pro model. Finally, the base iPhone 17 features the A19 chip, two 48-megapixel cameras on the back, the same 18-megapixel selfie camera that the Pro models have, better battery life than its predecessor, and faster wired charging (40 W).