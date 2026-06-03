You Shouldn't Wait For The iPhone 18 - Here's Why
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 series in September 2026, but rumors claim the company will introduce a significant change to the lineup this year. The iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the first foldable iPhone will reportedly be the only new Apple smartphones launching in September. The standard iPhone 18 will not be released until the spring of 2027, according to Bloomberg, when it may be joined by the iPhone 18e and a second-generation iPhone Air. While Apple's launch plans for the iPhone 18 series aren't confirmed, buyers interested in purchasing their first basic iPhone or in upgrading an older model should not wait until next spring to buy the iPhone 18. Instead, it's best to purchase the standard iPhone 17 with its several upgrades usually found only on Pro versions. The base iPhone 17 model is a rare device, considering Apple's iPhone release history, as Apple didn't raise its price despite the device's generous features.
The iPhone 17 starts at $799 ($829 when purchased from Apple without a carrier activation), the same price as the standard iPhone 16. But the newer model comes with 256 GB of storage, double that of the base iPhone 16. That's not the only significant upgrade over its predecessor: The iPhone 17 features the same 6.3-inch screen as the iPhone 17 Pro, meaning users get a 120 Hz ProMotion display, 3,000 nits of brightness, and Always-On functionality on the cheapest non-Pro model. Finally, the base iPhone 17 features the A19 chip, two 48-megapixel cameras on the back, the same 18-megapixel selfie camera that the Pro models have, better battery life than its predecessor, and faster wired charging (40 W).
What about the iPhone 18?
Since Apple blurred the lines between the base iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro, the standard iPhone 18 is expected to follow the same pattern and be similar to the iPhone 18 Pro, but with a lower price tag. However, the iPhone 18 may not be as significant an upgrade over its predecessor as the iPhone 17 was, as it's rumored to feature the new 2 nm A20 chip paired with 12 GB of RAM and the new C2 modem. The device may also introduce new camera sensors made by Samsung.
The basic iPhone 18's design should be similar to the iPhone 17, but with a brighter screen and a smaller Dynamic Island. While these are rumors, the screen will likely support a 120 Hz refresh rate and Always-On functionality. The Camera Control button on the side might be redesigned, with Apple rumored to remove the capacitive sensors from this generation.
The iPhone 18 price is speculated to start at $799 for the same 256 GB capacity. Smartphone vendors have been cost-pressured for months over key components, as the AI industry has increased demand for memory and storage chips, driving up smartphone component prices as a consequence. Apple is rumored to absorb most of these costs, while other vendors have started raising prices for new handsets. But there's no guarantee that the base iPhone 18 model will not see a price hike. Separately, carriers already offer the iPhone 17 for free to qualifying subscribers, which makes it even easier to buy one of the strongest standard iPhones in Apple's history.
What about the iPhone 16 and iPhone 17e?
Buyers looking for the cheapest possible new iPhone can also purchase the $599 iPhone 17e or the $699 iPhone 16, which are both available from Apple, instead of waiting for the iPhone 18. They're almost identical devices, each offering unique advantages. The iPhone 17e is the newer device, released in the spring of 2026. The handset features the A19 chip that also powers the standard iPhone 17 and comes with 256 GB of minimum storage. The handset offers better battery life and a stronger Ceramic Shield 2 glass on the front than the iPhone 16. However, the iPhone 17e features just one camera on the back, compared to two for the iPhone 16 model, and charges slower via MagSafe.
The iPhone 16 supports up to 22 W wireless charging speeds compared to 15 W for the iPhone 17e. It also features a Dynamic Island display with higher peak brightness outdoors, while the iPhone 17e has a notch at the top of the screen.
Both phones are good choices while you wait for the standard iPhone 18, though the iPhone 17 offers the best value of the three lower-cost models currently in Apple's lineup. An iPhone 18e is expected to join the company's offerings in the spring of 2027, but the same logic applies: You shouldn't wait to buy a 2027 iPhone, especially if you need a new device right now.