You Can Make Your Own Cloud Storage With A Raspberry Pi — But Is It Worth It?

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The ever-useful Raspberry Pi is having a bit of a crisis at the moment. One of the most creative ways to use it is building out a NAS, or Network Attached Storage, which can then be made into a makeshift cloud storage by opening it up to the internet. However, with the ongoing AI data center price crisis affecting RAM and storage in particular, this has become an incredibly costly project to undertake.

That isn't to say that other off-the-shelf options — or even alternatives to the Raspberry Pi – haven't also been impacted by this. Almost every facet of the technology manufacturing pipeline has been hit, even driving up the price of the Raspberry Pi to the point it's often no longer worth recommending. Despite this, once the math has been done, it's still cheaper to go the Pi route if you're interested in building out a NAS for cloud storage.

RAM is the heart of the Pi's skyrocketing prices. The latest editions that make up the Pi 5 line have seen increases from $25 to $150. Even older generations have had prices kicked up to $50. You also have to factor in the cost of storage, like NAS hard drives; an 8TB IronWolf drive from Seagate was at its lowest during a sale at $129.99 in 2023, averaging around $170 for a majority of its time on the storefront. Now, it's $299.99, having shot up in price in January.