After Blue Origin's Huge Explosion, Will It Be Able To Launch To The Moon This Year?

Blue Origin suffered a major setback to its spaceflight plans in May 2026 when a huge explosion wrecked its next-generation New Glenn rocket during a so-called "hot-fire test" at Cape Canaveral in Florida. The test involved firing New Glenn's engines while the vehicle stayed secured to the launch pad, but an anomaly in the rocket's first stage caused a sudden and spectacular fireball. No one was hurt in the incident, and while some pieces of ground equipment survived, much of it was destroyed. The explosion means that Blue Origin, led by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is unlikely to embark on its first lunar mission later in 2026, as originally hoped. But a subsequent statement, released by Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp, said that although it's still investigating the cause of the incident, the mission team is nevertheless aiming to return to flight "this year."

While Limp declined to elaborate on the nature of the mission, the absence of any reference to the moon suggests Blue Origin's next New Glenn flight could instead focus on low-Earth orbit, potentially carrying internet satellites for Amazon Leo, formerly known as Project Kuiper. A relatively low-risk flight like this would give the company a chance to further prove New Glenn before proceeding with a high-value lunar payload.

While a lunar mission before the end of the year can't be ruled out, it seems unlikely. New Glenn is still a relatively unproven rocket, having flown only three times, and with Blue Origin still investigating the anomaly, identifying and fixing any underlying issues could take considerable time. Limp didn't say when the investigation might be completed, but said that Blue Origin plans to return New Glenn to flight in the coming months by adjusting its launch operations.