The Reason I Regretted Buying iPhone Pro Models — Until This One

Apple's best iPhone is the latest iPhone Pro model. This is a claim most of you would accept, right? Well, for the past few years, I've been telling friends — and everybody else who asks — that, no, Apple's best iPhone model is usually the base model: It's cheaper, has longer battery life, doesn't overheat, and gets the job done. Still, before the iPhone 17 Pro Max, I regretted buying every Pro iPhone of the past three years, ranging all the way from the iPhone 14 Pro Max to the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

First, I need to explain what changed from the flawless iPhone 13 Pro to the iPhone 14 Pro. Apple switched up the manufacturing process, as the A15 Bionic was made with a 5-nanometer process, and the A16 Bionic was made with a 4-nanometer process, which should have improved power efficiency and overall performance. However, as shown by BGR reporting on the iPhone 14 Pro, overheating issues were present. With the iPhone 15 Pro, Apple used a new 3-nanometer process but switched to a titanium frame instead of stainless steel. Guess what? More overheating problems.

One would think that the iPhone 16 Pro would have fixed that — but no. Apple users continued to report overheating issues, even with a new generation of 3-nanometer processors. There was something more that was preventing those iPhones from working properly: The chips were too powerful, and Apple wasn't improving its thermal design.