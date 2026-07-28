5 Unintentionally Incompetent Sci-Fi Movie Villains

Sci-fi has housed some of the best movie villains ever to make us seethe at the screen. Ricardo Montalban's bare-chested baddie in one of the best-ever movie-to-TV sequels, "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," Rutger Hauer's tearful Batty from "Blade Runner," or Hugo Weaving's dead-eyed Agent Smith from "The Matrix" are just some of the greats that left their mark. However, for every great bad guy, there were some antagonists that, through all their sneering and jeering of our heroes, were jaw-droppingly stupid in whatever they were trying to accomplish.

Perhaps getting lost in their plans for world domination, corporate greed, or tearing through time and space, they failed to iron out the kinks of their masterplan that the good guys spent a whole movie trying to thwart. Keeping that in mind, we've put together a list of low-level idiots that got a bit too big for their bad guy boots.

Some of their schemes had holes that could be seen from a mile off, while others hit significant snags in the final stretch, making them borderline hilarious. To start things off, we're going with one of M. Night Shyamalan's entries that doesn't involve a dead psychologist, but rather invaders from outer space that didn't think through their targeting.