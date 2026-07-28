5 Unintentionally Incompetent Sci-Fi Movie Villains
Sci-fi has housed some of the best movie villains ever to make us seethe at the screen. Ricardo Montalban's bare-chested baddie in one of the best-ever movie-to-TV sequels, "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," Rutger Hauer's tearful Batty from "Blade Runner," or Hugo Weaving's dead-eyed Agent Smith from "The Matrix" are just some of the greats that left their mark. However, for every great bad guy, there were some antagonists that, through all their sneering and jeering of our heroes, were jaw-droppingly stupid in whatever they were trying to accomplish.
Perhaps getting lost in their plans for world domination, corporate greed, or tearing through time and space, they failed to iron out the kinks of their masterplan that the good guys spent a whole movie trying to thwart. Keeping that in mind, we've put together a list of low-level idiots that got a bit too big for their bad guy boots.
Some of their schemes had holes that could be seen from a mile off, while others hit significant snags in the final stretch, making them borderline hilarious. To start things off, we're going with one of M. Night Shyamalan's entries that doesn't involve a dead psychologist, but rather invaders from outer space that didn't think through their targeting.
The aliens from Signs that didn't know about water
"There's a monster in my room, can I have a glass of water?" For audiences of M. Night Shyamalan's 2002 sci-fi movie, "Signs," that was a pretty unnerving statement from Abigail Breslin. For the aliens at the center of this story, it might as well have been a war cry.
As revealed in the final act of the film when Joaquin Phoenix's former baseball player is batting glasses of water at the big green men in his living room, the movie's otherworldly monsters have a severe allergy to water, which played as the movie's big twist, already kind of Shyamalan's thing by this point. Unfortunately, this implied that the aliens we'd feared for the entire film hadn't reviewed the planet they were hoping to take over, given that the wet stuff was covering 71% of it.
It's a baffling choice and one that by this point in the movie's timeline would've been flagged elsewhere and brought to the attention of the rest of humanity. Did it really take spillage in Mel Gibson's home to reveal to the aliens that water could take their skin off? Had they not invaded anywhere else that had suffered a light shower? Had the aliens not visited Scotland by this point? Either way, it's a plot hole that can't be plugged, no matter how entertaining Shyamalan's hit movie might be.
Vic Hoskins from Jurassic World thinking he can use raptors as weapons
Besides the huge issue of three previous films clearly indicating that a dinosaur safari park is a terrible idea, one of "Jurassic World's" essential plot points involves Vic Hoskins (Vincent D'Onofrio) getting the bright idea that velociraptors can be tamed for military purposes. Sure, Chris Pratt's Owen Grady might be able to wave down three of the toothy blighters and earn a place in meme-level history. However, contrary to what you may have heard, Vic is not Owen, and some time after a big speech assuring that dinosaurs are, ahem, "super easy to manipulate!," he has his face chewed off by them, surprising absolutely no one.
There's no doubt that, in what was the best of an increasingly bad trilogy, choosing to resurrect dinosaurs yet again was one of the many sins of Colin Trevorrow's legacyquel that couldn't go unnoticed. What next? Genetically-designed dinosaurs that are an amalgamation of the scariest prehistoric monsters on the planet? Who would do such a thing, really? Ah yes, investors. Of course.
On the bright side, we did see a trio of raptors take on a genetically-engineered dinosaur, and a secondary character that might be in the running for one of the most brutal deaths in sci-fi movie history. Rest in peace, Zara. We won't forget thee.
Dennis Nedry from Jurassic Park trying to steal the dinosaur DNA
From the ever-so iffy sequel to the masterpiece of a movie that started it all, we're not ones to dunk on Steven Spielberg's groundbreaking "Jurassic Park," but let's not pretend that it isn't without flaws. While he might've spared no expense on making audiences believe that a raptor can open a kitchen door, the real head-scratcher landed with Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight) and his woeful plot to get off Isla Nublar with no repercussions and a shaving can full of dino DNA.
The smart approach would've been to get to the dock, hand over the goods, and get back to his desk without anyone batting an eyelid. Unfortunately, the jittery jerk decides to, firstly, fiddle with the security systems, thereby letting all the dinos loose, making things so much worse for him and everyone else left on the island.
From there, his scheme goes completely off-road and leads to him falling into the dangers of his own making. Not only does he get lost on the road, but he finds himself face to face with a dinosaur he could've avoided had he not turned off the fences. Then there's his last-ditch effort where he genuinely believes he can distract a dinosaur with a stick like he's walking a good-hearted sausage dog. This is a Dilophosaurus, Nedry. You're getting a face full of ink before it's ripped to pieces, and you've only yourself to blame.
Lex Luthor in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, pitting them against each other
Okay, so we know this is classic comic book stuff. We get it. The egotistical but outmatched bad guy tries to kill two birds with one alien stone in the hope that they don't realize they share a common enemy.
The problem with "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" is that Snyder tries so much to make things more complex than they need to be. All the talk of gods and monsters and pee-filled jars is too much. By doing so, he overlooks the one glaring issue that the film would be ripped apart for in the years that followed.
As epic as the titular throwdown might be when it finally does arrive in the movie's original 151-minute runtime, it's one that can quickly be quashed with a polite chit-chat. That, or they realize on the off chance that their mothers have the same name. From there, it's a cape-covered double-team-up that does away with Lex Luthor's (Jesse Eisenberg) plans and forces him to activate a genetically modified Kryptonian war criminal that he thinks he can keep a leash on. He obviously doesn't, ends up in prison, and is one of the many plot threads that never got finished. Sorry Snyderverse fans. We know how much it all meant to you.
Loki in Avengers thinking he'll have Earth to himself
Loki might've been bred for glorious purpose, but it's obvious from the start of 2012's "The Avengers" that he's a puppet to a much greater threat that we wouldn't see the full force of for another six years. Nevertheless, the adopted son of the All-Father causes a massive amount of mischief during the first team-up of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, which in itself feels like a mega error.
As revealed midway through the film, Loki's plan, just like Lex's, takes the comic book blueprint of getting heroes together, only to tear them apart by way of a big green monster. He fails miserably, of course, and even with an alien army flying across space, the super team foils the plan that leaves him in chains and facing the regular occurrence of disappointing his hammer-wielding brother.
Admittedly, it's a bad idea that can be overlooked if only to see the greatest heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe stand in a circle for the first time and change blockbuster movies forever. Our only hope is that after his lengthy time away, redeeming himself for past misdeeds, he'll have a different part to play in "Avengers: Doomsday" when it arrives later this year, and breaks the news to Thor that he is in fact, still alive again. Well, hey — if it ain't broke, right?