Doctor Doom: 5 Abilities Of The Avengers: Doomsday Villain's Armor

This year, Robert Downey Jr. will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a very evil edge. The former Iron Man will instead take on the role of Doctor Doom, the legendary nemesis of the Fantastic Four, leader of Latveria, and a regular nuisance in the Marvel comic book world. As the recent trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday" has already indicated, this Victor von Doom can brush off one of the Avengers' heaviest hitters by stopping Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Stormbreaker while barely raising a finger. So what gives the MCU's new big bad such power? It's all down to his signature suit, which comes with far more bells and whistles than Tony Stark's armor ever had.

Just as Wolverine comes with claws and Spider-Man is synonymous with his web-shooters, Doctor Doom's suit of armor is what makes him the feared adversary comic book fans are familiar with. Making its debut in 1962 when he first took on the Fantastic Four, Doctor Doom's suit is not only a weapon, armed to the teeth with all manner of science and secret magical tricks, but it also keeps his scarred face hidden from the rest of the world. But just what kind of extras is Doom packing with his suit that can be worn for every occasion and other world-ending activities? Well, glad you asked, as here are five features that might make an appearance in 2026's super-sized film and could undoubtedly cause a problem for Earth's Mightiest Heroes, no matter which reality they might be fighting him in.