Doctor Doom: 5 Abilities Of The Avengers: Doomsday Villain's Armor
This year, Robert Downey Jr. will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a very evil edge. The former Iron Man will instead take on the role of Doctor Doom, the legendary nemesis of the Fantastic Four, leader of Latveria, and a regular nuisance in the Marvel comic book world. As the recent trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday" has already indicated, this Victor von Doom can brush off one of the Avengers' heaviest hitters by stopping Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Stormbreaker while barely raising a finger. So what gives the MCU's new big bad such power? It's all down to his signature suit, which comes with far more bells and whistles than Tony Stark's armor ever had.
Just as Wolverine comes with claws and Spider-Man is synonymous with his web-shooters, Doctor Doom's suit of armor is what makes him the feared adversary comic book fans are familiar with. Making its debut in 1962 when he first took on the Fantastic Four, Doctor Doom's suit is not only a weapon, armed to the teeth with all manner of science and secret magical tricks, but it also keeps his scarred face hidden from the rest of the world. But just what kind of extras is Doom packing with his suit that can be worn for every occasion and other world-ending activities? Well, glad you asked, as here are five features that might make an appearance in 2026's super-sized film and could undoubtedly cause a problem for Earth's Mightiest Heroes, no matter which reality they might be fighting him in.
Electrified fist
Simple, yet effective, and something that seems like part of the basic package for any hero or villain that dons a metal suit, Doctor Doom's electrified fist really does exactly what it says on the tin. Should anyone dare to get in a scrap with the grumpy Gus who regularly refers to himself in the third person, he can charge his fist to electrocute his opponent on impact.
The upgrade made its first appearance all the way back in 1974 in "Giant-Size Super-Villain Team-Up" #1 when Victor was rescued by Namor, the Sub-Mariner, after crashing into the ocean. Naturally, Doom awoke from the accident and immediately got to scrapping with The First Mutant, which involved him giving his fist a charge. It was only after wearing each other down that the two chose to form an alliance.
While we've not really seen the full extent of power for the MCU's Doom, it seems that an electrified fist would be one of his most basic add-ons when heading into battle. Nevertheless, it'll be cool for comic book fans to see him charge himself up and give the God of Thunder and his pals a wallop just to really show who they're messing with.
Finger blaster
Firstly, stop laughing. Back when Doctor Doom was making a name for himself as one of the new regular nemeses of the First Family, Doom had a small gun, or a finger blaster, located in the index finger of his right gauntlet. It might certainly seem a pretty basic bad guy attachment to have, but over time his gauntlets have been upgraded to pack an even greater punch by applying more firepower to keep his foes at bay. That's not before the finger blaster ran into some setbacks thanks to a very popular wall-crawling menace.
In "The Amazing Spider-Man" #5, Doctor Doom came up against the smart-mouthed web-head who managed to give the nasty piece of work a run for his money. After firing his finger blaster at Spidey, the daring web-head managed to not only defend himself with a web shield, but also clog Doom's finger blaster with webbing as well. Since then, Doom has become a smarter and craftier combatant against some of Marvel's greatest heroes. The only question is if his finger blaster or a variation of it will make an appearance in the upcoming MCU chapter, and just how many of our heroes it's at risk of taking down.
True Cross embedded in his armor
He might be a man of science like Tony Stark, but Doom is also a master of magic, which makes him such a tough new presence to face off against in "Avengers: Doomsday." Besides specializing in the kinds of spells that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) would be well-versed in, Doom's arsenal is also composed of ancient artifacts that allow him to defend himself against all types of attacks. Perhaps one of his wildest additions was having fragments of the True Cross that Jesus was crucified on embedded in his suit. Yeah, Doom does not kid around.
In "Captain Britain and MI13" #10, Doom came face to fanged face with none other than Dracula, who was going up against the likes of Black Knight, Captain Britain, and the Daywalker himself, Blade. Thankfully, Doom had anticipated such an encounter with the nefarious Count, which is when he revealed he had things covered. Naturally, when defending yourself against the undead, it's always good to keep a cross handy, and which better one to keep Dracula at a distance than the holiest one of all. It's certainly one of Doom's wildest extras he has linked to his suit and also highlights just how capable and cunning Victor can be. With enough prep time, the ruler of Latveria and new antagonist of the MCU isn't afraid of anyone — living or dead.
Force-field
Tony Stark might have had numerous defensive measures before he died, but none of them included a good old-fashioned force field, like the one this new Doom dude will likely be packing. His armored suit naturally cushions blows from those out to get him, but Doom can also generate a force field that can surround both himself and allies if necessary. Able to expand to a radius of 8 feet, Doom can hold off plenty when the shield is active, with the only natural setback of your budget-friendly force field being that it can't be on if he attempts to go on the offensive.
The shield, like many of Doom's other perks, made an appearance in the "Super-Villain Team-Up" series between 1974 and 1975 when Victor briefly teamed up with Namor. Unfortunately, like a lot of Doom's armored add-ons, there was a minor flaw which was highlighted in 1990 when he came up against Alpha Flight. Squaring up against the Canadian super-team, Doom powered up his force field hoping to get the upper hand. Unfortunately, it was deactivated by James Hudson (then named Vindicator), who counteracted Victor's defensive measures. While it might seem like a pretty simple tool to have, there's no doubt that seeing Doom powering it up when surrounded by the Avengers will be a sight to behold.
Hypnotism impulser
If there's anything that screams "I'm a really bad guy," it's applying hypnotism in the battle between good and evil. Scarlet Witch brought a handful of the Avengers under her spell before she saw the light in "Avengers: Age of Ultron," and there's a chance that Doom might do the same when he gets his MCU debut, given that one of his armored enhancements is a hypnotism impulser.
Put into action in "Fantastic Four" #40, Doom's dangerous device is located in his left gauntlet and can be put to use against anyone who's within close range of him. Once powered up, it homes in on the target's ear and throws the person off balance. One of the earliest victims of the impulser was the ever-loving blue-eyed Thing, Ben Grimm (played in the MCU by Ebon Moss-Bachrach). Thankfully, Ben managed to get his hands on Doom and crushed all the devices in Doom's suit, which included the impulser. Unfortunately, this tactic was one bred out of anger after Ben had briefly become human and was forced to go back to his rocky superhero form.
It seems that this pretty basic gizmo might not make an appearance in "Doomsday," but given the number of damaged heroes and some characters that can be easily swayed (we're looking at you, Namor), there's a chance that Doom won't even need a hypnotism impulser, just some rather highly effective negotiation skills.