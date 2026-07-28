5 Spider-Man Gadgets That Haven't Appeared In The Tom Holland Movies (Yet)

Details about Tom Holland's seventh appearance as Spider-Man have remained predictably wrapped up in webbing and will stay that way until "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" swings into theaters on July 31. What we do know is that, following the events of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the world no longer remembers that Peter Parker (Holland) and the web-headed hero are one and the same. More importantly, being forced to save the day alone also means going back to his red-and-blue basics. Spidey isn't packing the kind of technological upgrades he wielded in the previous films. If the internet is any indication, he won't be getting any mega-fancy, custom-made gadgets for himself. Well, if not, we say, why the heck not?

Spidey's comic book history is dense enough that there's a truckload of gadgets and gizmos to power up and pull into the live-action films. Some would certainly help level the playing field for poor old Peter, while others would be so brilliantly bonkers and out of place that we'd have no choice but to tip our hats that they got the green light. With that, here's our list of five Spider-Man gadgets that could still make an appearance in Holland's heroic run, or until he hangs up his web-shooters and lets Miles Morales take over as the new web-swinging superhero.