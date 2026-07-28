5 Spider-Man Gadgets That Haven't Appeared In The Tom Holland Movies (Yet)
Details about Tom Holland's seventh appearance as Spider-Man have remained predictably wrapped up in webbing and will stay that way until "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" swings into theaters on July 31. What we do know is that, following the events of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the world no longer remembers that Peter Parker (Holland) and the web-headed hero are one and the same. More importantly, being forced to save the day alone also means going back to his red-and-blue basics. Spidey isn't packing the kind of technological upgrades he wielded in the previous films. If the internet is any indication, he won't be getting any mega-fancy, custom-made gadgets for himself. Well, if not, we say, why the heck not?
Spidey's comic book history is dense enough that there's a truckload of gadgets and gizmos to power up and pull into the live-action films. Some would certainly help level the playing field for poor old Peter, while others would be so brilliantly bonkers and out of place that we'd have no choice but to tip our hats that they got the green light. With that, here's our list of five Spider-Man gadgets that could still make an appearance in Holland's heroic run, or until he hangs up his web-shooters and lets Miles Morales take over as the new web-swinging superhero.
Spider-Mobile
If the Marvel Cinematic Universe decides to go big or go home, the boldest creative choice they could make is to let Holland's heroic alter-ego take the gravity-defying Spider-Mobile for a spin. Screeching into Marvel history in 1973, in "Amazing Spider-Man" #130, the original Spider-Mobile was created as part of a deal between Spidey and Corona Motors, which he agreed to because he was low on funds. Unfortunately, the first run of the vehicle saw it driven into a river, where it was later recovered by the Tinkerer and rebuilt to cause issues for our hero. After beating the machine, he returned it to the manufacturer.
Over the years, the Spider-Mobile, while getting refitted with some decent adjustments, has remained a punchline in Spider-Man history. Able to drive upside down or over sheer surfaces, the car also comes with web-made airbags, and the wheels can transform into legs. Even with all these perks, though, it does beg the question as to why Spidey would need a motor to get around when he can swing from A to B instead. Currently, the only big-screen appearance the car has made was in lightly connected "Spider-Verse" films, but we'd hazard a guess that we're not going to see Holland riding around in a real one any time soon. Swinging webs and catching thieves just like flies looks so much more impressive when it doesn't involve the need to parallel park, after all.
Spider-Signal
We feel certain that some of you might point out that something resembling the Spider-Signal appeared in the post-credits of "Captain America: Civil War." That, however, was more of a HUD similar to something that his mechanically-obsessed mentor, Tony Stark, would use. Instead, we're referring to the Spider-Signal that first got fired up back in 1963's "Amazing Spider-Man" #3. Unashamedly taking from the Bat Signal used by DC's Dark Knight, the Spider-Signal was originally used as a warning for criminals that the smart-mouthed webslinger was arriving on the scene to give them a beating. Located on his utility belt, the signal was also used as a basic torch to light the way when the poor guy needed it.
Even though Batman's better-known light show might've taken the spotlight (and has been around considerably longer, having arrived in 1942), Marvel's writers had no shame in paying homage to the Caped Crusader with the Spider-Signal. In 2013, longtime hero-hater J. Jonah Jameson created a Spider-Signal to get the web-head's attention. Unfortunately, unbeknownst to J.J., Doctor Octopus had taken over Peter Parker's body, becoming the Superior Spider-Man, and wasn't for the new feature. He smashed the signal as soon as he got a look at it, cutting Jameson's idea incredibly short. It might be a harsh reaction, but given Spidey's predominantly daytime work, we can't imagine Holland's version striking from the shadows or switching to night shifts more often.
Spider-Belt Camera
Given the regular demands of J. Jonah Jameson to get pictures of Spider-Man, it made sense that Peter Parker had a camera on his person to snap some good shots of his alter-ego when he could. It's why in "Amazing Spider-Man #2" in 1963, the clever costumed fella got himself a miniature camera to attach to his belt. Having that at hand allowed him to get some quality shots for the Bugle that no other photographer could compete with.
While Parker's photography talents have certainly been highlighted and even integral to some of the stories that both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have been a part of, the same can't be said for Holland. After three of his own films, this Spidey hasn't dabbled too much in photography, nor has he enquired about any vacancies at the Daily Bugle. With that said, given Peter has fallen on hard times in the upcoming film, there'd be no better time for him to pick up a camera and start shooting when and where he can, particularly as no one knows who he is. At least it would distract him from stalking MJ and Ned through social media like he seems to be doing in the trailers. Get it together, Pete – and find yourself a hobby while you're at it.
Spider-Glider
The last time the MCU's Peter Parker came into contact with a glider, he was fighting the urge to embed into the chest of Norman Osborn (Willem Dafoe) from Peter 2's (Tobey Maguire) world. When it comes to the Spider-Man of the comics, though, the unfortunate arachnid has had numerous run-ins with one given the long and tangled history with the Green Goblin. All that changed in 2012, though, when Spidey took it upon himself to build his own glider to help him get around New York quicker, as well as storing a few extras.
Besides being custom-made into the shape of a spider (because, of course), it also stored bombs, just like the one his nemesis used. Eventually, though, when Norman stopped being a real bad guy, he helped Peter build a variation of a glider that could also change into rocket boots.
Even with all these bells and whistles, though, it seems pretty unlikely that the Spider-Glider could soar into either "Brand New Day" or a future Holland-focused film. Firstly, there's still no sign of this universe's Osborn, making the chance of the Goblin's gear making a return unlikely. Just like the Spider-Mobile, though, we should really be glad that it stays in the Spider-Garage, because swinging is still so much cooler than gliding, no matter how effective it might be for his traveling troubles.
Silver Spider-Armor
So far, we've seen Holland's hero in a variety of costumes, including custom-made armored ones created by Tony Stark. Now, in the new film, being brought back to square one, the chances of seeing the return of The Iron Spider, or the Nanotech version seen in "No Way Home," seem slim. Who knows, though? Given how tough things might get, there's one armored suit that Peter made himself that could turn up in future chapters.
Back in "Web of Spider-Man" #100, Spidey was quite literally outgunned when the New Enforcers descended on New York City with high-powered firearms that would tear through his traditional pymamawear we were used to seeing him in. Making an effort to change tactics, Parker resorted to using his own pseudo-metallic compound to create an all-new armor suit and keep him safe when getting back in the fight.
Looking akin to a knight's classic battle gear, the suit was completely metal and lacked the kind of color we've seen the MCU's Spider-Man in up until now. The negatives of the outfit were also that it was a bulky piece of kit and slowed him down when it came to fighting back against the enemy. It also got completely wrecked thanks to a Thermite blast. Historically, the suit does feel like one of Spidey's most well-known alternatives, so who knows? If Tony Stark can build armor in a cave with a pile of scraps, what could his protege from the comfort of his one-bed apartment?