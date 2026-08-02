Why Did Apple Remove The Home Button From iPhones?

Long live the iPhone's Home Button. It began life on Apple's original iPhone in 2007. Its death started in November 2017, when the company announced its iPhone X, which used a full-size, top-to-bottom screen with a cutout at the top for its Face ID scanner. The final iPhone with an included Home Button was the iPhone SE (2022). Now all iPhones have Face ID, and it looks like the Home Button is never coming back. While many people embraced the removal, others hated it because it removed great features like Touch ID, provided tactile feedback, and was easy to learn. So, why did Apple get rid of it?

Ditching the Home Button created many opportunities to improve the iPhone, despite the tradeoff of losing one of the most recognizable elements of its devices. Apple wanted to achieve an edge-to-edge display, for example, and removing the Home Button freed up space both outside and inside the iPhone to do just that. By that time, the iPhone's rectangular screen design was starting to look outdated, as manufacturers like Samsung were already moving toward edge-to-edge designs, starting with the bezel-less Galaxy S6 Edge in 2015.

Apple removing the Home Button didn't just change the screen, it also created more space inside the iPhone for a larger battery and an upgraded Taptic Engine vibration mechanism, since it no longer had to simulate the Home Button's clicks. The move also allowed Apple to create a whole new way to interact with the iPhone through new gestures everyone had to learn. For instance, to minimize an app, you just had to swipe up instead of clicking the Home Button.