11 Of The Most Overlooked iOS Features, According To Users

It might be hard to believe, but the iPhone is now almost 20 years old. In that time, iOS has evolved from a simple communication platform to a complex operating system that runs apps, automations, productivity systems, and, of course, AI. Even after adding new features annually, Apple has somehow managed to keep things quite simple. If you like, you can continue with the out-of-the-box iPhone experience. Use it for video calls, messaging, gaming, and watching videos, with a bit of email work now and then.

But underneath the surface, there's a lot more going on. Hidden behind accessibility menus, long-press gestures, and seemingly blank spaces are dozens of overlooked features, missed even by certified tech enthusiasts.

To unearth the hidden gems, we scoured the web, looking through countless "I was today years old when I learned this" threads. We hunted for features that even power users were surprised to discover. We combined the insights from passionate Reddit communities, social media platforms, and our own extensive Apple coverage to finalize the list. Whether you're an iPhone beginner setting up your new device or a veteran seeking some new features, you will surely find something new in this list.