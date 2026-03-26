8 Essential Macbook Trackpad Features You Didn't Know About

Laptops have shipped with various pointing devices over the decades. Built-in trackball mice were once quite popular, but there's also that weird rubber nub that's now a hallmark of Lenovo ThinkPad laptops, which the company has dubbed the TrackPoint. However, given Lenovo is one of the most successful major PC brands, maybe they were on to something with that design choice.

Regardless, the trackpad has become the de facto default pointing device of choice for laptops, and the Apple MacBook is widely regarded as having the best trackpad in the business. It's large and responsive, and few laptops on the Windows side of the fence come close in terms of both feel and functionality. In our MacBook Neo Review, we found that even Apple's cheapest, most budget-friendly laptop ever has a trackpad that's "responsive, smooth, and very high quality."

Here's the thing, though: While the MacBook trackpad is amazing just for its basic vanilla features, there's so much more functionality built into the unassuming rectangle than one might think. With the various gestures your MacBook trackpad can understand, paired with various settings afforded by macOS, you can transform the way you navigate your MacBook using the trackpad. With certain tweaks, you might even find that you prefer using the trackpad over an external mouse! Best of all, most of the MacBook's built-in trackpad superpowers can be customized to your needs.