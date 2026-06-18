Your iPhone's Action Button Just Got A Lot More Powerful Thanks To iOS 27

Apple's iOS 27 is set to make compatible iPhones smarter and more capable than ever. With this huge update, there are settings to help keep kids safer while using their devices, give you more control over how Liquid Glass looks, and — iPhone 15 and newer — will get an AI-powered Siri. But beyond these software enhancements, Apple is also upgrading one hardware feature on the iPhone: the Action Button.

This nifty button is already a pretty versatile tool as it can run all sorts of quick actions, the most notable of which is a shortcut of your choice. While this sounds promising in theory, casual users often find the Shortcuts app quite intimidating. In turn, they tend to just go for the premade Shortcuts found in the app and on platforms like Reddit and YouTube. That means the Action Button often goes underused.

This, however, is set to change with the help of one of the new Apple Intelligence features — Describe a shortcut. You now have the power to create a custom shortcut that fits your needs exactly, even without learning the ins and outs of the Shortcuts app.