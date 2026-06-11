With iOS 27, Apple Wants To Prove That An iPhone Is The Best Phone For Your Kids

Unlike previous versions of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), where Apple announced new features separately by operating system, WWDC 2026 combined information to focus on three overall categories instead. Each category applied to all Apple products — iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Vision Pro — and they were broken down by performance improvements, trust and safety, and Apple Intelligence and the new Siri. The second group, trust and safety, focused on child safety, with Apple introducing new parental controls that give parents more granular control over the technology experiences their children can have. The new child safety features will be available in iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27, and they may be particularly important for mobile devices, like the iPhone and iPad, which a child or teen is more likely to interact with first.

These parental controls include better support for managing access to content as well as blocking content deemed inappropriate for kids. Apple has also tweaked the Screen Time experience to give parents the ability to monitor what apps their children use, set schedules that take into account the need to use a device for education, and customize access to apps. Apple has set up a Child Safety website that explains the child-safety features announced for iOS 27 and its other platforms, and as another helpful resource, Apple is working with the American Academy of Pediatrics, which created a Family Media Plan for helping parents develop safe technology habits for their children.