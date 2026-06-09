These 5 iPad Models Won't Get The iPadOS 27 Update

Apple unveiled its newest software innovations on Monday during the WWDC 2026 opening keynote, announcing performance improvements across its operating systems and significant upgrades to Apple Intelligence, including a new Siri experience and Siri AI app. In addition, Apple also announced compatibility details for its 27-series operating systems, including iOS 27 and iPadOS 27. Apple surprised older iPhone users, revealing that the iOS 27 update will support the iPhone 11 series, which was released in 2019, despite rumors claiming those handsets would remain on iOS 26. However, iPad users do not get the same good news. Apple cut five iPad models from the iPadOS 27 update, including the iPad mini (5th generation), iPad (8th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation), and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation). These devices will stay on iPadOS 26, and will likely continue to receive security updates in the future.

A look at the specs of these devices helps explain why Apple is removing support for the aging tablets. The iPad Pro models in the list were released in 2018, featuring the A12X Bionic chip with 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The iPad Air 3, iPad 8, and iPad mini 5 are newer, having been released in 2019 and 2020, but they all feature the A12 Bionic chip paired with 3GB of RAM. Comparatively, the iPhone 11 models and iPhone SE 2 feature the newer A13 Bionic chip and have 4GB or 3GB of RAM, respectively.

iPad models that feature the A13 Bionic chip or later can be upgraded to iPadOS 27. The 2021 iPad 9 is the only iPad in the list of supported devices that runs on the A13 Bionic.