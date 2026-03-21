The Hidden Back Tap Feature On Your iPhone Has Some Clever Uses

In the past, it was pretty common for Android users to give the iPhone flack for not being customizable enough. But it can be easy to forget the number of options available in the Settings menu of an Apple smartphone. Naturally, we love digging through an operating system to find some of the coolest or most useful tricks — such as these 13 iPhone security settings you should enable right now — and users should be aware of an iPhone feature that essentially turns the back of the device into a giant button.

Known as the Back Tap feature, those with a supported iPhone model can use the back of their device to perform a variety of actions. This clever feature is buried within the iPhone Settings menu, but if you're the type that has a flair for automation, it is certainly worth checking out. Getting started with Back Tap is fairly straightforward, but there are a few options to consider, so let's check it out. As a reminder, there are several hidden iOS 26 features that are actually useful, so remember that exploring your iPhone Settings can help you discover its full capabilities.