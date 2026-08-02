This US Decoy System Tricks Enemy Radars Into Showing Fighter Jets That Don't Exist

With the U.S. campaign against Iran showing no signs of letting up, and with Ukraine now in its fourth year of war with Russia, demand for novel ways of confusing enemy radars continues to increase in battle environments dominated by fighter jets, bombers, and drones. Modern ground-based and naval radars can track many threats at once, and developing decoy mechanisms to counter this technology has become strategically important. The ongoing conflicts have prompted Raytheon, which manufactures the ADM-160 Miniature Air-Launched Decoy (MALD), to bring the air-launched decoy back into production.

The MALD system works by sending signals to enemy radars that make it look like a full-sized fighter jet of practically any type. In heavily contested airspace, sending one or even groups of MALD decoys ahead of friendly aircraft can create the illusion that there are more fighter jets or bombers in the air than there actually are, causing a valuable distraction that can increase the chance of friendly aircraft reaching their targets unscathed. The system is especially effective when deployed ahead of stealthy fighter jets like the F-35A Lightning II, which can paint a highly misleading picture to enemy radars, with the MALD system appearing as a full-sized aircraft, while the F-35 appears much smaller thanks to its advanced stealth technology.

The MALD system is launched from a carrier aircraft and flies under the power of its own TJ150 turbojet engine. While Raytheon's initial production will feature traditional models of the engine, a newer 3D-printed version of the TJ150 may be included in the design at later stages.