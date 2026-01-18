Why The US Air Force Keeps Using This Fighter Jet Decades After 'Retiring' It

The United States Air Force's Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk was retired in 2008, but it still has to go to work until at least 2034. Though it no longer sees combat, the Air Force has found a way to continue taking advantage of this retired fighter jet's utility, technology, and stealth capabilities through training exercises.

The F-117 Nighthawk was a trailblazer in stealth operations around the world. The letter F in its name, meaning Fighter, was deliberately misleading to hide its true purpose. Air combat was not the F-117 specialty, instead, these jets were designed to stealthily enter enemy territory and fire at targets on the ground. The sharp-edged design helps it reflect and absorb radar waves, and it could reach speeds of nearly 700 miles per hour. The Nighthawk is designed for one pilot, and it has a range of over 1,000 miles without refueling.

The first F-117s were operational in 1983, and though retired in 2008, the jets that remain airworthy are kept at the Tonopah Test Range Airport in Nevada. While the US Air Force looks to the future with the challenge of hypersonic jets, the Nighthawk is sticking around to train the next generation of fighter pilots and help with new Air Force projects.