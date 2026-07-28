Is Your OnePlus Phone Getting The ColorOS 17 Update?

While it's taken steps to improve its standing, OnePlus has definitely not been consistent about how it supports the software on its phones and tablets. Although, considering how some companies including Motorola treats its Android products, the brand is in good company.

The company promised four "generations" (which isn't the same as years) of OS upgrades to "select phones" in 2023. When it launched the OnePlus Pad later that year, only three Android updates were guaranteed. Mid-range Nord phones were dealt two updates. These guarantees weren't published in readily accessible areas on their website, but rather through media coverage and complaints on various forums. While the company has been compelled by the United Kingdom to post end-of-support dates for its products, there is no distinction made between firmware and security patches.

All that said, here's the list of OnePlus devices released in North America that we expect will receive ColorOS 17 based on their software update pledges:

OnePlus 11

OnePlus 12 and 12R

OnePlus 13 and 13R

OnePlus 15 and 15R

OnePlus Pad 2

OnePlus Pad 3

OnePlus Pad Go 2

As for when OnePlus will roll out ColorOS 17, the company hasn't made its plans public yet. Manufacturers who develop in-house UIs on top of Android releases tend to take time to adapt changes from a new version before pushing out updates. With Android 16, Google pulled the trigger on June 10, 2025, and OnePlus only followed up with an OxygenOS 16 device roadmap on October 16. Even then, it would take through the first quarter of 2026 before every device on the list would get the update. Considering Android 17's debut this past June 10, and the relatively minor changes from Android 16, we'll probably hear more from OnePlus in September.