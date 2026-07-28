Is Your OnePlus Phone Getting The ColorOS 17 Update?
Android phones might feel like dime-a-dozen commodities, but for many a OnePlus fan, they had a few precious features that kept them coming back upgrade after upgrade. Besides the alert slider and a recent peak in camera quality, high on the list has been the smooth and clean OxygenOS user interface.
But now, with the announcement that OnePlus is leaving the North American and European markets, the company has also effectively decided to give up on the OxygenOS banner. Eligible OnePlus device owners in affected regions will soon receive an update to ColorOS 17 — the same software skin that will come to Android phones on OnePlus' sister label, Oppo. On one hand, this transition represents a significant symbolic loss for longtime followers of the "Never Settle" story. On the other, thanks to the two brands merging their UI codebase back in 2022, users probably won't be missing anything, and will just have to get used to existing features being called different names.
In North America, OnePlus phones and tablets dating back to 2024 will likely receive the ColorOS 17 update starting later this fall.
Which OnePlus phones are getting the ColorOS 17 update?
While it's taken steps to improve its standing, OnePlus has definitely not been consistent about how it supports the software on its phones and tablets. Although, considering how some companies including Motorola treats its Android products, the brand is in good company.
The company promised four "generations" (which isn't the same as years) of OS upgrades to "select phones" in 2023. When it launched the OnePlus Pad later that year, only three Android updates were guaranteed. Mid-range Nord phones were dealt two updates. These guarantees weren't published in readily accessible areas on their website, but rather through media coverage and complaints on various forums. While the company has been compelled by the United Kingdom to post end-of-support dates for its products, there is no distinction made between firmware and security patches.
All that said, here's the list of OnePlus devices released in North America that we expect will receive ColorOS 17 based on their software update pledges:
- OnePlus 11
- OnePlus 12 and 12R
- OnePlus 13 and 13R
- OnePlus 15 and 15R
- OnePlus Pad 2
- OnePlus Pad 3
- OnePlus Pad Go 2
As for when OnePlus will roll out ColorOS 17, the company hasn't made its plans public yet. Manufacturers who develop in-house UIs on top of Android releases tend to take time to adapt changes from a new version before pushing out updates. With Android 16, Google pulled the trigger on June 10, 2025, and OnePlus only followed up with an OxygenOS 16 device roadmap on October 16. Even then, it would take through the first quarter of 2026 before every device on the list would get the update. Considering Android 17's debut this past June 10, and the relatively minor changes from Android 16, we'll probably hear more from OnePlus in September.
What will change from OxygenOS to ColorOS?
The short answer is that you'll probably see the same OxygenOS features on your OnePlus phone under different names with ColorOS; developers at both OnePlus and Oppo have been operating from the same codebase since 2021. While it's been insisted that both sides would keep some characteristic uniqueness, that's basically melted away over time.
You can see for yourself the similarities between the promotional pages for OxygenOS 16 and ColorOS 16. They share the same content and screen-sharing tool with the same compatibility for Windows and Apple products. They also share the same lock screen design layouts, the same emphasis on UI animation smoothness, the same Mind Space AI tool suite, and the same Private Computing Cloud. If anything at all, you might have to adjust your muscle memory if buttons and menus are arranged differently, but even that would be a stretch.
We don't intend on scoring hat tricks here, but you should also know that BBK, the Chinese conglomerate which owns OnePlus and Oppo, also owns another Asia-focused Android phone maker named Vivo; its OriginOS skin also basically runs off the same codebase.