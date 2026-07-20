Who Owns OnePlus?

When OnePlus initially started out, it painted itself as a small indie company aspiring to create premium flagship-level phones for cheaper prices. It was later found out that the company was still backed by Oppo in its early days, but it wasn't an official sub-brand. The two companies officially merged in 2021, and present-day OnePlus phones are treated the same way Oppo treats RealMe, as a dedicated sub-brand.

Zooming out, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, RealMe, and iQOO all operated under the BBK Electronics umbrella. While all these brands functioned largely independently and targeted different demographics, they had the same tech giant backing them up, and often shared supply chains and factories. BBK Electronics unregistered in 2023, and all companies functioning under it split ownership. Oppo and its sub-brands RealMe and OnePlus went under the OPlus umbrella, whereas Vivo and iQOO separated into another independent entity using the Vivo name.

The reason for this split has to do with how the global market views large, faceless Chinese corporations with numerous individual brands under their name. With OnePlus, Oppo, RealMe, and Vivo all dominating global smartphone markets while being under the same corporate giant, it was only a matter of time before a restructuring occurred. All of these changes have shaped OnePlus into the brand we know today, and while it's changed a lot from the enthusiast-focused brand it once used to be, it continues to produce great smartphones for the average user.