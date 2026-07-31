How To Get The Best Audio Out Of Your Noise Cancelling Headphones

If you're looking to get quality audio from your phone, PC, or any other source, a pair of noise-cancelling headphones is a good place to start. The way noise-cancelling headphones actually work is through the use of active noise cancelling (ANC), which filters out annoying sounds and helps you focus on your tunes. That said, noise cancelling tech isn't an absolute cure for the best audio in the world. If you want to get a proper, primo listening experience out of your noise-cancelling headphones, you may need to put a little work in, whether by adjusting how they fit on your head or manually tweaking the quality of the sound they put out.

I've used a few different pairs over the years, and found that each of them, whether high-quality or budget-friendly, had their own distinct quirks that I had to make up the difference for. They're still exponentially better in terms of audio quality than the simple foam pads I wore when I was a kid, but if you don't optimize your headphones' fit and function, it's not going to be nearly as good as it could be.