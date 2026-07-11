Bluetooth Codecs Explained: Which Gives You The Best Audio Quality?

Now that most smartphones don't have headphone jacks, if you want wireless, you need Bluetooth. But something equally important as wireless capabilities is the type of digital codec it supports, which determines the quality of the audio shared. Your device may play high-resolution audio through whatever app or service you use, but if you're connected via Bluetooth using a low-quality codec, you're not getting the best experience. While the "best" codec is subjective, aptX Lossless is widely considered the highest-quality option, with the best audio, followed by LDAC, which is more widely used. AAC is another big one.

To make sense of it, you must understand how Bluetooth codecs work. Digital audio is nothing more than digital information. Data shared over Bluetooth is compressed for efficiency and decoded on the other side of the connection. Compression naturally shrinks data, reducing file size for performance. Thanks to compression, there's less latency or hiccups in transmission. However, when compressed, files can drop a small amount of data. Ultimately, that loss in data, however minuscule, can mean the difference in sound quality on the other end.

A codec is the format used to compress data, with higher-quality codecs like LDAC or aptX designed to preserve audio fidelity. Some codecs lose more data than others — this is how "lossy" (some data lost) and "lossless" (no data lost) formats differ. Bitrate is also important.