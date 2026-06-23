Google Pixel Phones Just Got A Useful Audio Update In Android 17

Android 17 has been rolling out to Pixel phones since June 16, and already users are diving into some of the coolest new features. Along with a bigger push for Google's artificial intelligence agent Gemini, the update also includes redesigned emojis, new on-device editing features for Instagram, and new security patches. There's quite a bit packed into the operating system, but one user has found new support for an audio codec that's sure to have Hi-Fi lovers checking for an update.

If your Pixel device is running Android 16 or earlier, you likely have access to the Advanced Audio Coding (AAC) and Subband Codec (SBC) audio codecs. However, a Reddit user has spotted that the new Android 17 update adds support for the Low Latency High-Definition Audio Codec (LHDC) for Pixel owners (per Android Authority). For users with earbuds that support this codec, it's sure to be a welcome feature.

The company behind the codec, Savitech, mentioned back in March that the feature would be arriving for users. Now the time is finally here. Useful as the new feature may be, some may need to enable the codec, and we can show you how. We can also show you which Google Pixel phones are getting the update in case you haven't made the jump yet. Remember that you can always check for updates by navigating to Settings, tapping System, and selecting Software updates.