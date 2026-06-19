The New Google Pixel Update Quietly Buried This Useful Feature Under AI Marketing

Google really wants Android users to know about its artificial intelligence (AI). Along with Android 17 rolling out to Pixel and other Android phones, Google has also released its June Pixel Drop, both of which contain a barrage of goodies for users to enjoy. While Google is adding plenty to the Android experience, its focus on new items like video editing with Gemini Omni, along with other AI features, means many may have overlooked something pretty cool for older Pixel devices.

The Pixel 9a and Pixel 8a are gaining access to Apple Airdrop. The feature is a way for iPhone and iPad users to quickly exchange photos or documents, though Google has slowly been getting the Pixel series in on the action. What's particularly neat is that neither party needs additional software to exchange files, as AirDrop is supported on Pixel phones through Quick Share.

While it's a rather small feature, it's an incredibly useful one, and easily one of the coolest features arriving in Android's June 2026 update. More phones having more options is never a bad thing. While Google may continue to tout the capabilities of its Gemini AI model, it's still delivering plenty of things for users looking for more in an update.