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TCL sells millions of TV sets in the U.S. every year, and there's a good chance that's exactly what you know it for. It's the brand's most prevalent product, but it's far from the only one. TCL actually sells a considerable lineup of other electronics like soundbars, monitors, phones, and more. A good number of them offer outstanding value, too, like the Q85H soundbar; not only does it come with a 1050mm premium soundbar, but it also offers two satellite speakers and a set of software features to provide excellent surround sound coverage at under $1,000.

TCL's monitors, whose production comes at little shock when you consider their similarity to televisions, range from entry-level to enthusiast tier with price tags to match. The 32G64 QD-Mini LED monitor (TCL continues the trend of complicated monitor names) is a very practical middle ground that features a sharp 1440p resolution, 180Hz refresh rate for smooth operating and an edge in competitive gaming, a peak brightness of 600 nits, and HDR capabilities.

Perhaps most surprising when it comes to TCL's offerings, though, is its lineup of mobile phones. The TCL Nxtpaper 70 Pro is a 6.9-inch handset with some sleek finishes, including a 120Hz Nxtpaper display, 50MP camera, and up to 24GB of RAM. So, don't forget about TCL when you're looking for electronics — because it's not just for TVs.