4 Of The Best TCL Products (That Aren't TVs)
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TCL sells millions of TV sets in the U.S. every year, and there's a good chance that's exactly what you know it for. It's the brand's most prevalent product, but it's far from the only one. TCL actually sells a considerable lineup of other electronics like soundbars, monitors, phones, and more. A good number of them offer outstanding value, too, like the Q85H soundbar; not only does it come with a 1050mm premium soundbar, but it also offers two satellite speakers and a set of software features to provide excellent surround sound coverage at under $1,000.
TCL's monitors, whose production comes at little shock when you consider their similarity to televisions, range from entry-level to enthusiast tier with price tags to match. The 32G64 QD-Mini LED monitor (TCL continues the trend of complicated monitor names) is a very practical middle ground that features a sharp 1440p resolution, 180Hz refresh rate for smooth operating and an edge in competitive gaming, a peak brightness of 600 nits, and HDR capabilities.
Perhaps most surprising when it comes to TCL's offerings, though, is its lineup of mobile phones. The TCL Nxtpaper 70 Pro is a 6.9-inch handset with some sleek finishes, including a 120Hz Nxtpaper display, 50MP camera, and up to 24GB of RAM. So, don't forget about TCL when you're looking for electronics — because it's not just for TVs.
TCL Q85H Soundbar
TCL's flagship Q85H soundbar, which comes in a 7.1.4 configuration with two satellite speakers, offers an excellent blend of premium features, solid sound quality, and a relatively affordable price tag. Coming in at $699.99 (though regularly on sale, including a discounted price of $649 at Amazon at the time of writing), the Q85H is a midrange sound system that punches above its weight class and offers many of the features you'll find on the best soundbars you can buy in 2026, including Ray Danz drivers, AI Sonic-Adaptation (room correction for directing sound to where you're sitting), Tutti Choral (which enables you to use the speakers of your TCL TV in conjunction with the soundbar), and Dolby Atmos capabilities.
It's also Bluetooth-enabled for quick wireless connections from your phone or laptop, which is nice to have when you want to switch between having it connected to your TV for a home-theater experience and connected to a mobile device for easy listening. Plus, it comes decorated with TCL's black crystal glass finish for a sleek, glossy appearance. It is 1050mm (3.5ft) long, so make sure you have enough space on your media stand or be ready to mount it on the wall.
TCL 32G64 QD-Mini LED Monitor
The TCL 32G64 QD-Mini is a solid midrange display with a 1440p resolution and a 180Hz refresh rate (with a 1ms response time), which is great for online competitive games like "Counter-Strike 2" or "Rocket League" where every frame matters. 2K resolution (1440p) has significantly more visual fidelity than 1080p, but typically comes in at a fraction of the price of most 4K panels — the TCL 32G64 is $399.99 at Amazon.
For added visual benefits, the 32G64 also offers 96% DCI-P3 Ultra High Color Gamut, FreeSync & G-SYNC Compatible, and HDR capabilities along with 600 nits peak brightness. The QD-Mini LED panel is perfect if you like the vibrant, rich look of OLED screens but don't want to deal with OLED upkeep (which definitely gets annoying after a while). You shouldn't expect too much from the built-in stereo speakers, but this is the case with most monitor audio and is easily fixed with a set of speakers or a pair of the best wireless hi-fi headphones.
It comes with an adjustable stand, too, which helps keep neck pain to a minimum — and if your eyes get sore or you want to avoid blue light, the built-in eye protection mode may be of interest. Coming in at 32 inches across — similarly to the TCL Q85H — you'll want to make sure you have enough desk space to house this big gaming monitor (or an adjustable monitor arm).
TCL Nxtpaper 70 pro
You may be surprised to learn that TCL has actually been manufacturing phones since 1999, and even more surprised to hear that its Nxtpaper 70 Pro (released in February 2026), comes in at a price of just $329.99 at Amazon (on sale for $299.99 at the time of writing). For a touch of perspective, other popular budget smartphone models like the Google Pixel 10a and the OnePlus 13R start between $500 and 600, positioning the Nxtpaper 70 Pro as a considerably more affordable smartphone option. But does it have the feature set to keep up with modern usage demands?
Ultimately, that's for you to decide, but it does offer a 6.9-inch, 120Hz display for smooth scrolling and gaming, a 50MP backfacing camera for high-quality photos and video, and up to 24GB of RAM for taking on multitasking and resource-intensive apps without cutting into performance. But the main focus is on the Nxtpaper display, which is TCL's display technology made to mimic full-color paper, preventing eye strain and reducing blue light levels.
The Nxtpaper 70 Pro is also IP68 water- and dust-resistant for safe trips in the rain and quick splashes in water, and the 17-hour battery life is more than you'd expect from a $200 smartphone. Overall, it's an impressive budget handset that you'd be very hard pressed to find a rival for in terms of its price-to-feature ratio.
TCL PlayCube
TCL also offers a line of projectors, including the twistable, portable PlayCube. Its design, which features a rotatable chassis that twists and allows projection at up to 90 degrees, was inspired by a Rubik's Cube toy. It's not just for show, though; the twisting function makes for easy viewing angle adjustments, letting you throw a picture onto a flat wall, angled slope, or straight up at the ceiling. Cool twisty functionality aside, the PlayCube is a pretty formidable little projector. It boasts some impressive specs for a projector coming in comfortably under $1,000 (the TCL PlayCube is $799.99 at Amazon).
It features a max brightness of 750 lumens (ISO) for outdoor viewing and vibrant indoor color coverage, a respectable FHD 1080p resolution (with 4K supported), a 66Wh battery (which comes out to three hours of continuous usage, according to TCL) with a USB-C port for fast charging, and it weighs just 2.7lbs (1.3kg) for hassle-free transportation. It's equipped with a smattering of QOL features to boot, too, like Google TV baked in for easy watching, Bluetooth 5.1, and intelligent image correction. This isn't the projector to buy if you want the highest quality image possible, or the cheapest on the market, but if you're after a portable projector with easily adjustable viewing angles, the PlayCube is an interesting conversation starter with solid specs.
How we selected these TCL products
We selected these TCL products based on a number of factors. User and expert reviews were chief among them, as we placed particular importance on how these products actually performed in real-world settings. We also analyzed all products currently listed on TCL's official website to ensure we considered all available options; this also allowed us to compare similar models and decide on a recommendation based on differences in key factors including price, design, and feature set.
For accurate comparisons and weighing the price-to-performance ratio, we analyzed our picks from relevant device roundups, such as the best soundbars, best wireless headphones, and best big gaming monitors. We then narrowed the picks for this list down based on how well the products perform in each of the key categories mentioned, as well as which are most applicable to the majority of people. In other words, do we believe the product is genuinely worth recommending to most people in the market for a soundbar, phone, or other device? If so, we listed it here.