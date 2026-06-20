5 Of The Best Big Gaming Monitors You Can Buy In 2026

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Although ultrawides are usually the reference for large gaming monitors you can buy in 2026, they are not the only option. Although they are less popular, you can still find screens above 40 inches in 16:9, which works very well for anyone who wants to enjoy every visual detail in their games. All of this comes without giving up universal compatibility, since this format works with almost everything and avoids the drawbacks of buying an ultrawide monitor, such as manual adjustments to make everything work or black bars covering screen space.

That's because computer and console games, as well as most streaming services, use 16:9 as the standard, and few have full compatibility with ultrawide. So, when you buy a large screen in this format, you do not need to deal with the problems ultrawide users usually face. Even though this means paying more, a 4K monitor above 40 inches brings together the best experience you can have. These panels offer very high fidelity for professional demands and also deliver a good experience for anyone who wants to play with a controller and sit far from the screen. If you want one for PC and have GPUs with enough raw power, such as the RTX 50 series, this setup also works well.