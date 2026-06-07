The Pros And Cons Of Using OLED Monitors For Gaming

The diodes in an OLED screen emit their own light when powered by an electric current, so there's no need for a backlight in the panel. The result is a high-contrast image with deeper blacks and a lower likelihood of the "color bleeding" that may occur in other monitors. Also known as "light bleeding," this phenomenon causes on-screen colors to blur together because of backlight seeping in. By comparison, OLED monitors reliably produce a sharper image.

If you're playing an open-world exploration game, you want to enjoy the full majesty of each artfully crafted vista you discover throughout the adventure. If you're immersing yourself in a heart-racing horror game, nothing will pull you deeper into the experience than a monitor that conveys true darkness. OLED monitors can deliver on those kinds of experiences, and they also tend to have excellent viewing angles that impart the full quality of the image even when you're not staring at the screen straight on.

A sharp image is more than just a feast for the eyes. Visual clarity is also important for facilitating strong gaming performance. Whether searching for hidden items or staring down the sights of a virtual weapon, having a flawless image on screen is an advantage. Of course, this quality comes at a price, which is why OLED TVs are so expensive.