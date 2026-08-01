Does Using A USB-C Monitor Have An Adverse Effect On Your Laptop's Battery?

USB-C monitors, like the Dell Pro 14 Plus, have proliferated across various online stores. With the increasing need for multiple monitor setups, one may consider getting a USB-C-equipped monitor. Not only do you get video output, but you also get charging capabilities on several new models. However, there's always concern over the impact on battery life when constantly keeping your laptop connected to an external device. The good news here is that you won't have to worry all that much about your laptop's battery health when hooked up to a USB-C monitor.

For those worried that battery health will be negatively impacted by keeping a monitor connected at all times, the fact is that it's not going to damage it. macOS features a battery health management tool that stops charging at 80% or 100% and switches to powering the Mac directly via the mains outlet. Meanwhile, some manufacturers of Windows laptops will hide this feature in the BIOS or in their own software, such as Lenovo's Vantage app.