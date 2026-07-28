Google's New Pixel 'Dynamic' Pricing Sounds A Lot Like 'Surge' Pricing

Surge pricing is the practice of changing the price of a particular type of good or service depending on how much the demand and supply have changed. While the terms for surge pricing and dynamic pricing are often interchanged, and they are very similar, they actually have two distinctly different approaches to how the prices are affected in the long run.

Surge pricing is usually when the goods or services have a set standard price. This acts as a baseline or floor for the price. In this particular instance, the baseline would be the basic price of the Pixel 11 that we've seen in recent listings. The surge, however, comes into effect when demand for the device becomes high, say around holidays or launches. At that point, the price for the device might increase dramatically to make buying it more expensive around those times. Once the demand lowers, however, the price would fall again, eventually returning to the baseline, making it more affordable but never really letting it drop below that price. You have likely already seen surge pricing used in some grocery stores in the form of surveillance pricing, which allows retailers to change prices based on the time of day, and more.

On the other hand, dynamic pricing would allow for the goods or services being offered to drop or rise based specifically on the demand and supply. So, if there was a lot of supply and very little demand, the device might drop in price exponentially. It seems unlikely that Google would lean heavily on true dynamic pricing for its devices, especially since it is unlikely that the prices of RAM and other components are going to go down anytime soon.