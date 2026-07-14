Now-Deleted Amazon Listings Reveal How Much The Pixel 11 Will Cost
If you've been waiting to hear more news about the upcoming Google Pixel 11, then we may have unfortunate tidings this week. That's because we may have been given our first look at what to expect when it comes to the Pixel 11's price, and so far it looks like the rumors about potential price increases for the next Pixel device have come true, with the Pixel 11 set to start at $899 — roughly $100 more expensive than the cheapest Pixel 10 (via Android Authority).
Altogether, here are the prices we expect to see from the Pixel 11 lineup based on the latest reports:
- Pixel 11: $899 / $1,019
- Pixel 11 Pro: $1,099 / $1,219 / $1,449
- Pixel 11 Pro XL: $1,299 / $1,419 / $1,649
- Pixel 11 Pro Fold: $1,899 / $2,019 / $2,249
This price was gleaned from now-deleted Amazon listings for the Pixel 11, and the reports on the price increase also include a breakdown of what to expect from the Pixel 11 Pro, with the cheapest version of the more powerful Pixel flagship starting at $1,099. We've also seen reports from Droid Life noting the discovery of a larger 512 GB storage variant starting at $1,019. This puts the Pixel 11 closer in price to what the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra launched at, which could cause some users to do a double take considering the Tensor chipsets used in Pixel devices are often considered much weaker than the high-end Snapdragon processors used in other flagship devices.
Higher price, more storage
While the price hikes for the Pixel 11 might not be great news, users will be happy to learn that it appears Google has been paying attention to what fans want from the Pixel 11 and has upgraded the storage of the base model, moving it from 128 GB to 256 GB. So, while the Pixel 11 will technically cost $100 more for the most basic model, that extra $100 gets you a bit more storage to work with on your device. This is a good move, especially as Google continues to add new features to Android, including AI features that take up valuable storage space and often cannot be removed to help restore that used space.
The Pixel 11 is also expected to include the same amount of RAM as the Pixel 10 (12 GB), though there have been reports that the Pixel 11 Pro lineup will experience a split in RAM amounts this year. In the past, the Pixel 10 Pro offered 16 GB of RAM no matter which storage variant you bought. However, this year, it appears that Google will lock 16 GB of RAM behind purchasing the 512 GB or 1 TB variants of the Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL, as well as all variants of the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Exactly how this will affect the overall performance of the device will need to wait for both benchmarks and real-world tests, but the additional 4 GB of RAM compared to the 256 GB / 12 GB variants should at least help the more expensive Pixel 11 Pro, Pro XL, and Pro Fold feel worth the extra cost for those that pick them up.
The details keep coming — here's when to expect the reveal
Details about the Pixel 11 lineup continue to appear online. Not only have the reports on these Amazon listings given us an idea of what to expect from the devices' price tags, but we've also seen them all appear within the FCC as well. The FCC's listings don't really provide us with much information to build off, but it is further confirmation that Google's next Pixel devices are on their way. The company is expected to reveal the devices at a Made by Google event on August 12, and preorders will likely open shortly after the reveal. This is pretty standard practice for Google at this point, so we don't expect things to go any differently — though there is certainly always a chance.
There are also reports that the Google Pixel 11 will be the first smartphone to feature a 2 nm chip, which could give Google a small leg-up on its competition against Apple to create the best in-house chipset. Of course, no details on how that 2 nm chip will perform compared to the older 3 nm Tensor G5 have surfaced, but for hardware fans, this is a nice win for Google. Combined with all the details that have been revealed online so far, the Pixel 11 appears to be shaping up nicely. Now all we need is for Google to officially reveal the phone and confirm everything so fans can know exactly what they're getting out of the next Pixel.