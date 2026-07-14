Now-Deleted Amazon Listings Reveal How Much The Pixel 11 Will Cost

If you've been waiting to hear more news about the upcoming Google Pixel 11, then we may have unfortunate tidings this week. That's because we may have been given our first look at what to expect when it comes to the Pixel 11's price, and so far it looks like the rumors about potential price increases for the next Pixel device have come true, with the Pixel 11 set to start at $899 — roughly $100 more expensive than the cheapest Pixel 10 (via Android Authority).

Altogether, here are the prices we expect to see from the Pixel 11 lineup based on the latest reports:

Pixel 11: $899 / $1,019

$899 / $1,019 Pixel 11 Pro: $1,099 / $1,219 / $1,449

$1,099 / $1,219 / $1,449 Pixel 11 Pro XL: $1,299 / $1,419 / $1,649

$1,299 / $1,419 / $1,649 Pixel 11 Pro Fold: $1,899 / $2,019 / $2,249

This price was gleaned from now-deleted Amazon listings for the Pixel 11, and the reports on the price increase also include a breakdown of what to expect from the Pixel 11 Pro, with the cheapest version of the more powerful Pixel flagship starting at $1,099. We've also seen reports from Droid Life noting the discovery of a larger 512 GB storage variant starting at $1,019. This puts the Pixel 11 closer in price to what the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra launched at, which could cause some users to do a double take considering the Tensor chipsets used in Pixel devices are often considered much weaker than the high-end Snapdragon processors used in other flagship devices.