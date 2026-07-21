Pixel 11 Price Hikes Will Make Google's Competition Even More Appealing

When Google released the Pixel 6, it was the first smartphone to feature Tensor, Google's in-house developed chipset. While it came with a few trade-offs, like a lower quality display and Tensor's lower performance compared to leading chipsets at the time, the price of the phone more than made up for its shortcomings. This trend continued with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8.

However, as time has gone on, and new Pixel devices have come out, justifying the price of the Pixel has become harder, especially when you consider that the performance of the Tensor chips — even those in newer phones like the Pixel 10 — continues to fall behind the leading chipsets being used in Google's biggest competitors. And with the growing details surrounding another price hike with the release of the Pixel 11, deciding not to go with a Pixel over a device like a Samsung Galaxy is probably about to become a bit easier.

The price hikes here aren't even the biggest problem. In fact, price hikes are all but expected, especially as we continue to deal with the ongoing problem of RAM shortages affecting key technology industries. The problem, is that Google hasn't been doing anything to make the Tensor feel better as a chip. Sure, we've been given more AI features with every new Pixel release — and even some throughout the year between phone releases — but Tensor as a whole hasn't improved enough to fully matter to many people, at least as far as battery and performance go, despite there being almost five generations of Tensor since the Pixel 6's release.