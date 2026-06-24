4 Android 17 Problems That Need To Be Fixed

Now that Android 17 is out for Pixel devices, many are, no doubt, downloading the new update to what cool new features this operating system has to offer. For some, this excitement is quickly wearing off as serious bugs continue to present themselves. The severity of these bugs varies from something as simple as widgets vanishing off to more series concerns like not being able to use the phone's eSim, and the hits just keep on coming, such as Android 17 touchscreen bugs.

Of course, you can always keep up to date with the latest known bugs for Android over on the Google Issue Tracker, so that you can see what bugs are being addressed and stay apprised of fixes as they become available. There are several bugs currently listed under Android 17, including those mentioned above, as well as issues with Android 17's contact picker, and more. But, if you were thinking about upgrading to Android 17 soon and own a Pixel 10 or other Google device, then these are some of the more egregious bugs you'll want to be aware of.