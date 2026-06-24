Google Pixel Users Are Reporting A New Touchscreen Bug On Android 17
Android 17 is now available for Pixel phones, and while many users are enjoying some of the cool new features added to the update, others aren't having as much luck. Spotted by 9to5Google, Pixel users across the internet are reporting problems concerning their touchscreen inputs. Some are experiencing issues with their device recognizing when a swipe action is performed, while other users are reporting a bug with their touchscreen not functioning properly in landscape orientation. It doesn't appear to be something that will crash your device, but Pixel users may want to know all the facts before diving into the latest update.
As of this writing, Google has yet to address the issue, but it seems like only certain Pixel devices are being affected by the bug. Fortunately, there may be a short-term solution. One user on Reddit did state that the issue went away after resetting the Pixel device, although the problem did return after a period of time — for those experiencing the issue, it may be worth a try. Remember you can reset a Pixel device by holding the power button for 30 seconds. The bug is likely to cause a couple of headaches among Pixel owners, but some may still have a larger issue with Gemini wanting to overtake their Android phone.
Android 17 causes touchscreen bug in landscape
Users on various platforms — including Reddit and the official Google forum — are reporting a peculiar bug whenever a video is playing full-screen in landscape mode. According to users, the top of their Pixel screen is unable to recognize touch inputs when a video is displayed horizontally and with a full screen. Reports indicate that the issue can happen in a variety of different apps, including streaming services, YouTube, and even when viewing a video in full screen from a browser.
Users are still able to interact with the middle of their screens, however, accessing certain controls, such as toggling captions or autoplay, are inaccessible when experiencing this bug. During 9to5Google's testing with a Pixel 10 Pro XL, the team experienced the bug whenever any app was in landscape mode. Though they were also unable to interact with the top of their screen, they were able to interact with the notification shade animation by swiping down from the top.
In addition to these apparent touchscreen bugs, there are also reports that certain Google apps are having trouble recognizing Wi-Fi connections within the Android 17 update. Google has yet to address this issue either, and some users going so far as to cycle IPv6 support on their home routers.