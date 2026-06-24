Google Pixel Users Are Reporting A New Touchscreen Bug On Android 17

Android 17 is now available for Pixel phones, and while many users are enjoying some of the cool new features added to the update, others aren't having as much luck. Spotted by 9to5Google, Pixel users across the internet are reporting problems concerning their touchscreen inputs. Some are experiencing issues with their device recognizing when a swipe action is performed, while other users are reporting a bug with their touchscreen not functioning properly in landscape orientation. It doesn't appear to be something that will crash your device, but Pixel users may want to know all the facts before diving into the latest update.

As of this writing, Google has yet to address the issue, but it seems like only certain Pixel devices are being affected by the bug. Fortunately, there may be a short-term solution. One user on Reddit did state that the issue went away after resetting the Pixel device, although the problem did return after a period of time — for those experiencing the issue, it may be worth a try. Remember you can reset a Pixel device by holding the power button for 30 seconds. The bug is likely to cause a couple of headaches among Pixel owners, but some may still have a larger issue with Gemini wanting to overtake their Android phone.