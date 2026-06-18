Some Google Pixel Users Are Having Their Widgets Deleted After Updating To Android 17

For better or worse, widgets have become a ubiquitous part of the Android ecosystem, often landing on your phone's home screen whether you want them or not. What started as relatively unobtrusive weather or date widgets has expanded to include everything from breaking news to live updates on your stock portfolio. Some apps have gone so far as to offer rewards for adding their widget to your landing screen: Duolingo, for instance, will grant XP bonuses or extra energy for more daily lessons if you give up a big square of real estate to its widget.

Unfortunately for those who have come to rely on widgets as part of their daily routine, the Android 17 update seems to have broken them. Though 17 comes with a number of cool updates, including some that should be added to iOS 27 and a fun gaming feature for foldables, it's also having a bit of a rough landing. As spotted by some users on Reddit, installing the update causes some widgets to vanish with no option to re-add them. The issue seems to affect any app that uses managed profile boundaries. No official word on a fix has been forthcoming, but luckily, there are some workarounds to, at least temporarily, remedy the situation.