4 Reasons Why Owners Ditch Their Google Pixel Phone

One of the most prominent reasons many Pixel owners ditch their Pixel phones is hardware issues. Multiple buyers have shared their grievances on social media, documenting one or another component of their Pixel phone failing, which they were either unable to fix or for which the effort involved in getting everything fixed made the whole ordeal not worth whatever good a Pixel phone brings. One buyer noted problems with screen brightness or screen quality on multiple units of the same model, which left such a bad taste that they completely stopped buying Pixels altogether. In other cases, folks have seen their volume buttons fall off, and their power buttons cause issues.

While many of these are user-specific hardware issues, the last few generations of Pixels have faced widespread reliability issues with specific components. Google has acknowledged these issues and even launched extended repair programs for them. At the time of writing, Google has extended repair programs running for Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The company has also run extended repair programs for the Pixel 4 XL and Pixel 5a in the past. This list of extended repair programs shows that Pixel phones unfortunately don't have one-off hardware issues but have long-standing reliability concerns that rarely skip a generation.

While the Google-acknowledged issues that are part of the extended repair programs do give consumers some resolution, many other issues that are not widespread or recognized by the company often crop up after the expiry of the manufacturer warranty. This makes getting them fixed an expensive adventure.