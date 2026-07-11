4 Reasons Why Owners Ditch Their Google Pixel Phone
Google Pixel phones are generally well-liked for their bloat-free software experience, exclusive AI features, quick access to Android updates, long software support period, and computational photography prowess. Besides its premium and flagship Pixel phones, Google also offers solid, value-for-money phones as part of its A-series, which lowers the barrier to entry for the Pixel experience for many consumers. While there is plenty to like about these Google phones, and many people do choose a Pixel over other Android phones, there are undoubtedly some disadvantages to buying one.
These disadvantages, along with issues with various aspects of Pixel phones, can sometimes force folks to move away from the Pixel lineup. Some of the most commonly cited reasons for moving away from a Pixel phone include hardware and software issues and poor after-sales service experience. If you're in the market for a new Pixel phone, it might be a good idea to consider others' experiences and decide whether the advantages outweigh the drawbacks, or vice versa.
Hardware and reliability problems
One of the most prominent reasons many Pixel owners ditch their Pixel phones is hardware issues. Multiple buyers have shared their grievances on social media, documenting one or another component of their Pixel phone failing, which they were either unable to fix or for which the effort involved in getting everything fixed made the whole ordeal not worth whatever good a Pixel phone brings. One buyer noted problems with screen brightness or screen quality on multiple units of the same model, which left such a bad taste that they completely stopped buying Pixels altogether. In other cases, folks have seen their volume buttons fall off, and their power buttons cause issues.
While many of these are user-specific hardware issues, the last few generations of Pixels have faced widespread reliability issues with specific components. Google has acknowledged these issues and even launched extended repair programs for them. At the time of writing, Google has extended repair programs running for Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The company has also run extended repair programs for the Pixel 4 XL and Pixel 5a in the past. This list of extended repair programs shows that Pixel phones unfortunately don't have one-off hardware issues but have long-standing reliability concerns that rarely skip a generation.
While the Google-acknowledged issues that are part of the extended repair programs do give consumers some resolution, many other issues that are not widespread or recognized by the company often crop up after the expiry of the manufacturer warranty. This makes getting them fixed an expensive adventure.
Software bugs and glitches
Besides hardware issues, another major contributor to people ditching their Pixels is the frequent software bugs. Community forums, Reddit, and other social media are filled with folks complaining about one or the other problem with the Pixel phone's software. Often, these problems become a bit too much for users to handle, prompting them to consider alternatives. For example, one longtime Android user shared on Reddit that they were frustrated by constant minor bugs on their Pixel 9 Pro XL, such as wallpaper issues, font problems, weather information disappearing from At a Glance, and more, leading them to explore iPhones for their next purchase.
A user pointed out on Google Pixel forums how a software update bricked their Pixel XL, forcing them to look beyond Google's Pixel phones. Similar reports of crashes and other issues litter Google Pixel community forums, where buyers proclaim they will never buy a Pixel phone again.
Software issues are certainly not new to Google, and in many cases, Google does acknowledge the bugs and fixes them. For instance, many Pixel users saw widgets disappear from their home screen after updating to Android 17. Google acknowledged the issue and promised to fix it in a future software update. However, in other cases, many of the reported bugs can remain unfixed for years.
New features not trickling down to older generations
Interestingly, some Pixel owners have also cited Google's decision not to push newer features to older Pixel phones as one reason they won't get another Pixel. Newer Pixel phones typically ship with a bunch of new features, and owners of older Pixel phones expect some, if not all, of these features to arrive on their phones, particularly when they are using devices from last generation or only a couple of generations old. However, that's not always the case, resulting in frustration and disappointment among consumers.
One user decried in a Medium post not getting many of the features introduced with the Pixel 9 on their Pixel 8 Pro, despite the Pixel 8 Pro being only a generation old. Some buyers are also not fans of how certain features are geo-restricted and never make it to other markets, like India. One buyer complained about the lack of features such as Call Screening and Hold For Me on their Pixel phone due to their location.
Poor after-sales support experience
A subpar after-sales experience is often a major reason why buyers ditch a particular brand, and it seems Google isn't unaffected by this. Many Pixel owners are so disappointed with their warranty or post-warranty experience that they skip the company's phones for their next purchases. Folks complain about having to wait weeks for an update on their repairs, whether it's a software or hardware issue. One Pixel 7 Pro owner noted having to wait for 22 days to get their phone picked up for a repair, which led their warranty to lapse. Another buyer with a Pixel 4a 5G faced a similar issue, and the delay in Google's response to their complaint resulted in the warranty period expiring.
One Pixel 6 Pro owner shared online that they had to call Google 10 times and still didn't have a solution for their in-warranty motherboard replacement. There are also reports about Google not honoring the warranty.