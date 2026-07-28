YouTube TV Subscribers Finally Have Access To A Premium ESPN Perk
We've been waiting for ESPN Unlimited to arrive on YouTube TV as one of the big changes to the platform in 2026, and it looks like the day has finally arrived, mostly. Users with a YouTube TV subscription with ESPN can now access everything provided by the company, including ESPN Unlimited. However, while this is great for those wanting access to streaming live sports, the rollout may not be available for everyone just yet, and neither company has officially announced anything.
Spotted by Cord Cutters News, users can now link their YouTube and ESPN accounts to access a variety of content only available on ESPN Unlimited. This includes WWE's live events, grand slam tennis tournaments, and additional content from ESPN Select. For those interested, you'll need to go to your YouTube TV settings to get started, but we have specific instructions below.
Unfortunately, not all users will have immediate access, as the rollout seems to be coming to certain users slowly. Nonetheless, we can help you check. The news may be especially exciting to some, as ESPN has been promising since August 2025 that those with access to ESPN through YouTube TV (or any digital, cable, or satellite provider service) would get access to ESPN Unlimited for free. A contract dispute between YouTube TV and ESPN, which almost saw the Google platform lose ESPN, likely did not help matters.
New ESPN features come to YouTube TV subscribers
Those with ESPN included in their YouTube TV subscription can now access ESPN Unlimited by linking their account to ESPN through the YouTube TV app, and they can also stream live sports through YouTube TV as long as the requisite subscriptions are active. Fantasy football fans are sure to appreciate this, as account credentials from ESPN Fantasy are also acceptable.
For those who want to access ESPN Unlimited through their YouTube TV subscription, they will need to link their accounts.
Here are the steps:
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Open the YouTube TV mobile app or visit the YouTube TV website.
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Sign into your account.
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Select your profile icon.
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Select Settings.
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Choose Sports.
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Enable the Connect ESPN option.
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Users will be redirected to an ESPN activation page.
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Agree to the terms and conditions and enter your login information.
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Answer the prompt about sharing ESPN Fantasy data with YouTube TV and confirm.
Users will then be returned to the YouTube TV app, and they can then use the ESPN app to start using the services. Though it's been quite the wait for users, the feature should roll out to them just in time for WWE SummerSlam (weekend of August 1) or the start of the NFL season (Wednesday, September 9). For what it's worth, Disney did end up returning to YouTube TV as well, and we can give you more details on the contract dispute between the two companies.