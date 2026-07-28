YouTube TV Subscribers Finally Have Access To A Premium ESPN Perk

We've been waiting for ESPN Unlimited to arrive on YouTube TV as one of the big changes to the platform in 2026, and it looks like the day has finally arrived, mostly. Users with a YouTube TV subscription with ESPN can now access everything provided by the company, including ESPN Unlimited. However, while this is great for those wanting access to streaming live sports, the rollout may not be available for everyone just yet, and neither company has officially announced anything.

Spotted by Cord Cutters News, users can now link their YouTube and ESPN accounts to access a variety of content only available on ESPN Unlimited. This includes WWE's live events, grand slam tennis tournaments, and additional content from ESPN Select. For those interested, you'll need to go to your YouTube TV settings to get started, but we have specific instructions below.

Unfortunately, not all users will have immediate access, as the rollout seems to be coming to certain users slowly. Nonetheless, we can help you check. The news may be especially exciting to some, as ESPN has been promising since August 2025 that those with access to ESPN through YouTube TV (or any digital, cable, or satellite provider service) would get access to ESPN Unlimited for free. A contract dispute between YouTube TV and ESPN, which almost saw the Google platform lose ESPN, likely did not help matters.