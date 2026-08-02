4 Apps That Can Work Differently On Foldable Phones

Foldable phones have come a long way from the original Samsung Galaxy Fold, and everyone from Google to Samsung to Motorola is offering high-quality and polished foldable devices. Although the best foldable phones haven't reached mass market adoption as traditional phones, they have emerged as excellent devices for anyone who likes to enjoy the latest and great tech or wants to get the most out of a handy mobile device. App developers have also jumped on the foldable bandwagon and are offering experiences that really take advantage of the extra screen real estate in a foldable phone.

If you're planning to buy your first foldable, here are some of the most useful apps that don't simply scale their regular phone user interface to fit on a foldable phone and instead deliver a more curated and seamless experience. We picked these apps after considering feedback from experts as well as foldable owners.