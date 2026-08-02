3 Tech Brands You Might Not Realize Are Owned By Anker
Anker, best known for its large array of chargers and power delivery kits, also owns a couple of other brands that you might not have realized are under the same roof. Unlike some tech companies, which buy up brands to bolster their lineups (like Samsung purchasing JBL's parent company, Harman), Anker created its subbrands, Eufy and Soundcore, from scratch. They're owned and managed by Anker, with top-level views of its financials mostly conflating everything together.
Each brand has its own identity and consumer categories to fill; nothing overlaps with the main business of Anker, which offers cables, docking stations, and portable chargers. Its business is doing quite well too, with its stock on the rise and revenues reported at 30.51 billion Chinese Yuan, or $4.5 billion, in 2025. Anker's newest subbrand, Anker Solix, offers more robust power devices, such as up to 2,000 watts in portable generators, or uninterruptible power supplies (UPS).
Soundcore
Prior to establishing its audio brand, Anker began making headphones and earbuds, getting its first pair, the Zolo Liberty+, produced via crowdfunding on Kickstarter in 2017. Soundcore was launched shortly after in 2018, focusing on Anker's audio products. Its first Soundcore-branded pair of earbuds was aimed at the budget market. The Spirit X headphones were priced at $39, but still offered IPX7 waterproofing.
Since then, it has begun to expand into regular headphones, speakers, and more recently, projectors — hence the name change. Recent releases in its headphone lineup, like the Space 2, have received positive reviews. The Soundcore P30i earbuds remain one of the top-reviewed on Amazon, too. In 2025, Anker merged its Nebula brand with Soundcore, with its most recent launch being the Nebula P1i portable projector. It has also launched an inflatable projector screen to pair with its high-end X1 Pro projector, priced at $6,499 for the bundle.
The Soundcore brand is key to Anker's ongoing success. In 2023, the brand accounted for 22.12% of total revenue, pulling in 1.56 billion Chinese Yuan ($230.3 million), but it hasn't been all smooth sailing. Soundcore has been victim to the Anker curse, where sooner or later, one of its products winds up being recalled or pulled from shelves over safety concerns. In 2024, 69,000 speakers in the U.S. and 9,764 in Canada were recalled. Over the coming months, the company will phase out the Soundcore branding for Anker Audio-Visual, so it'll be a little more obvious who owns the subbrand in the future.
Eufy
Launched in 2016, Eufy is Anker's smart home-focused brand. Originally launching with a competitor to Roomba's robot vacuum, smart reading lights, and humidifiers, it has rapidly expanded into many different segments. One of these segments is home security, in particular cameras. While it has moved out of humidifiers, Eufy now has a mother and baby section, leveraging its security camera tech for baby monitors and, more recently, introducing smart breast pumps.
Eufy has continued to operate in the robot vacuum market with many popular vacuums, including some of the best robot vacuums you can buy. It has even expanded outside of the house to the garden. The E15 and E18 mowers have been well received by both users and outlet reviews. Eufy's security camera tech has been the main focus of its business, with smart locks and entire Network Video Recording (NVR) systems for sale. As with Anker and Soundcore, it has been scrutinized over failures that affected consumers.
Despite claiming that everything recorded via the cameras was stored locally, it was found that footage and images were uploaded to Amazon Web Services (AWS) servers used by Eufy. This sparked backlash against the brand, and in 2022, it was found to have removed claims from its site. As of 2026, these are back, but with asterisks stating that using its cloud functionality will result in content from the cameras being stored on remote servers. None of this has deterred the brand, however, as it has even created a subbrand for its subbrand.
EufyMake
Anker is massive, and as it continues to evolve as a technology company outside of the core brand, it is making slightly unexpected moves. One of those is EufyMake, which is completely out of the company's usual wheelhouse.
In 2025, Anker started up EufyMake to focus on 3D printing. Anker's first EufyMake 3D printer, the E1, raised over $46 million on Kickstarter, and has been cited as a potential pivot point in ways that 3D printers could change in 2026. The E1 takes some of the complexity out of UV 3D printing, offering smoother prints over traditional 3D printing. It hasn't been without its criticisms, with sites like Hackaday listing various issues with the printer, but still stating that it's the "real deal." Other reviews have pointed out that it's a great tool, but still has a myriad of issues, including ink cartridges that can expire if left around for too long.