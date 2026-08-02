3 Tech Brands You Might Not Realize Are Owned By Anker

Prior to establishing its audio brand, Anker began making headphones and earbuds, getting its first pair, the Zolo Liberty+, produced via crowdfunding on Kickstarter in 2017. Soundcore was launched shortly after in 2018, focusing on Anker's audio products. Its first Soundcore-branded pair of earbuds was aimed at the budget market. The Spirit X headphones were priced at $39, but still offered IPX7 waterproofing.

Since then, it has begun to expand into regular headphones, speakers, and more recently, projectors — hence the name change. Recent releases in its headphone lineup, like the Space 2, have received positive reviews. The Soundcore P30i earbuds remain one of the top-reviewed on Amazon, too. In 2025, Anker merged its Nebula brand with Soundcore, with its most recent launch being the Nebula P1i portable projector. It has also launched an inflatable projector screen to pair with its high-end X1 Pro projector, priced at $6,499 for the bundle.

The Soundcore brand is key to Anker's ongoing success. In 2023, the brand accounted for 22.12% of total revenue, pulling in 1.56 billion Chinese Yuan ($230.3 million), but it hasn't been all smooth sailing. Soundcore has been victim to the Anker curse, where sooner or later, one of its products winds up being recalled or pulled from shelves over safety concerns. In 2024, 69,000 speakers in the U.S. and 9,764 in Canada were recalled. Over the coming months, the company will phase out the Soundcore branding for Anker Audio-Visual, so it'll be a little more obvious who owns the subbrand in the future.