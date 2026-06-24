10 Of The Best Reviewed Earbuds On Amazon

Being one of the most expensive earbuds on this list (currently $99 following a 23% discount), the Apple AirPods 4 offer a five-hour listening time once taken out of the case, though you get about 30 hours of play time before the case runs out of charge. You can use them on calls, and the voice isolation feature will reduce the background noise to improve vocal quality, so the person on the other end can hear you clearly.

In addition, the Spatial Audio feature creates an immersive sound experience, so you can enjoy the movies, shows, and your favorite music in their best quality. Along with smart features, AirPods 4 are IP54-rated, which makes them resistant to dust, water, and even sweat. When paired with your iPhone, they can activate Siri through commands, such as "Hey Siri" or "Siri," and you can just nod your head yes or no to respond to the voice assistant.

Reviewed by over 30,455 Amazon customers, this product has a 4.6-star rating (with 82% 5-star ratings), making these some of the best wireless earbuds for audiophiles. Customers liked the crystal-clear sound quality and the comfort level.