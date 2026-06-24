10 Of The Best Reviewed Earbuds On Amazon
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Owning a pair of good earbuds can eliminate the boredom of everyday commutes, long journeys, and physical activities, like walking or working out. With earbuds on hand, you can transport yourself into the world of a book, listen to your favorite music, enjoy the latest podcasts and news, or watch your favorite content without disturbing people around you. Plus, earbuds are pocket-sized gadgets, so you can easily carry them wherever you go.
To make your next earbud purchase simpler, we compiled a list of the best-reviewed wireless earbuds you can find on Amazon that offer excellent sound quality along with a ton of features that make the listening experience much more enjoyable. From Apple to under-the-radar brands, we looked at some of the top-rated earbuds in different price ranges for different budgets. All of these selections are rated at least 4.3 to ensure that we bring the best ones to you.
Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds
Being one of the most expensive earbuds on this list (currently $99 following a 23% discount), the Apple AirPods 4 offer a five-hour listening time once taken out of the case, though you get about 30 hours of play time before the case runs out of charge. You can use them on calls, and the voice isolation feature will reduce the background noise to improve vocal quality, so the person on the other end can hear you clearly.
In addition, the Spatial Audio feature creates an immersive sound experience, so you can enjoy the movies, shows, and your favorite music in their best quality. Along with smart features, AirPods 4 are IP54-rated, which makes them resistant to dust, water, and even sweat. When paired with your iPhone, they can activate Siri through commands, such as "Hey Siri" or "Siri," and you can just nod your head yes or no to respond to the voice assistant.
Reviewed by over 30,455 Amazon customers, this product has a 4.6-star rating (with 82% 5-star ratings), making these some of the best wireless earbuds for audiophiles. Customers liked the crystal-clear sound quality and the comfort level.
Btootos Wireless Earbuds
The Btootos Wireless Earbuds come with a 36-hour battery life with the case and about six to eight hours without it. And there's a smart LED display through which you can keep track of the battery status of the earbuds and the case. They can work within a range of 15 meters and are connected automatically to the paired device. Moreover, the earbuds include dual 14.2 mm low-distortion dynamic drivers and a high-resolution decoder, both of which work together to bring you a high-fidelity sound.
You also get touch controls — tapping the earbuds can play/pause the music and answer calls. or activate the voice assistant, making them a perfect driving companion. Additionally, it eliminates the background noise when you are on call to offer a clear voice quality. These earbuds are available for $23.99 on Amazon following a current 27% discount and are rated at 4.4 from over 57,600 global customers. Users say that the noise-cancelling feature works well given the cheap price, and the battery life received a ton of positive reviews as well.
Soundcore P30i by Anker Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Equipped with a high-functioning noise cancellation feature, the Soundcore P30i by Anker Noise Cancelling Earbuds detect the external noise surrounding you using the adaptive technology and automatically adjust the amount of noise cancellation levels for the best listening experience, up to 42 decibels of noise reduction. However, if you want to keep up with the sounds around you, select the transparency mode.
These earbuds come with a powerful bass, enabled by 10mm drivers and BassUp technology, so you can enjoy different elements of the music. Furthermore, you can juice out about six hours of playtime with ANC on and 10 hours without ANC from the earbuds; however, with the case, you get 25 hours with ANC and 45 hours in the normal mode. The great part about these Soundcore earbuds is that you can use the case as a phone stand for a hands-free watching experience — just open the back panel of the case and use it to place your phone. We counted Soundcore among the best wireless earbuds in 2024.
Amazon is currently selling these earbuds for a 38% slashed price of $24.99. It has garnered over 35,000 reviews, averaging it a score of 4.4, with most of them praising its battery life and the ability to stay in despite moderate activity. The noise cancellation feature also sat well among the users.
Tagry Bluetooth Headphones
The Tagry Bluetooth Headphones possess a rating of 4.4 from 86,489 reviewers who mentioned that they turned out to be of good value, offering exceptional sound quality while also holding the charge levels well. These earbuds are created with a 470 mAh battery capacity so you can juice out six hours of runtime from each earbud and 60 hours in total, including the case charge. With the digital LED screen, stay updated with the battery levels of your device.
Furthermore, they can produce strong bass and treble along with clear mids thanks to the inclusion of 13 mm speakers and triple-layer composite diaphragms for rich audio. The earbuds have a nano-coating on the surface, which prevents water and sweat from penetrating inside the body; hence, you can use them during exercise and sporting activities. You also get touch controls for managing music playback/volume and accessing voice assistants, like Siri and Google Assistant. Buy them on Amazon now for a 32% discount at a current price of $24.65.
Bmani Earbuds
The Bmani Earbuds are equipped with a 600 mAh battery that can generate about 80 hours of uninterrupted performance (with the case) in one recharge. The dual-LED display keeps you up with the battery levels; in this case, the right display shows the battery status of the earbuds, while the left one shows that of the case. Moreover, there are separate buttons for volume controls, making them easy to use, plus the 10 mm dynamic drivers allow for powerful treble, bass, and clarity for an enjoyable experience.
Featuring anti-skid hooks, the buds won't fall off your ears with minimal to mid-level movements. They have a flexible design to adapt to the shape of your ear to offer a secure fit while also being comfortable.
Holding a rating of 4.4 from 54,268 customers, these Bmani Earbuds are durable and well-reviewed for comfort, along with fantastic sound quality, as per the user comments. The addition of a separate volume button is considered to be a cherry on top for many. At Amazon, you can buy these for $24.66 after a 38% discount on the listed price. In the price, you also receive ear cups of three different sizes for a precise fit.
Tozo T6 Wireless Earbuds
Getting the Tozo T6 Wireless Earbuds from Amazon means you can avail yourself of the 34% discount available on the product, taking it down to just $19.93. These earbuds are designed with OrigX 2.0 technology, which enables them to produce deep bass, clear mids, and quality treble. The ergonomic design lets them sit well in your ears with minimal chances of accidental falls. In addition, you get a battery time of up to 50 hours with the case and 12 hours of non-stop fun in the earbuds.
Another great feature here is the IPX8 rating, which gives them protection against water damages, like heavy rain and even complete water submersion; therefore, these make for a great travel gadget for outdoor adventures. For crystal-clear voice quality, there is an AI noise reduction that minimizes environmental noise by a great deal so you can have a clear conversation.
Possessing an exceptionally high number of reviews — 225,431 — the product stands at an average score of 4.4, with several customers noting that they work great despite having met with rain and accidental drops in a water bucket. Also, pair them with the Tozo app on your smartphone to enjoy a range of different customizations.
Kurdene Wireless Earbuds
The Kurdene Wireless Earbuds are integrated with 8 mm drivers that produce deep bass so you can enjoy your favorite music. These are lightweight earbuds that bring comfort during prolonged use, as mentioned by the Amazon buyers in the comments. Many found it to be great value for money at just $9.99 with an overall rating of 4.3 from 59,515 customers. With the Bluetooth 5.3 technology, they offer a stable pairing with quick connectivity within a range of 10 meters. The build is water resistant, which makes them suitable for use during physical exercise and sports since they won't be damaged by sweat.
In addition, you can easily take on calls while wearing the earbuds, thanks to the addition of a mic and AI technology that filters out unnecessary noise for crystal-clear voice delivery. Furthermore, use the touch controls to manage the audio playback, volume control, and answer calls. You can enjoy up to 4.5 hours of battery performance on a single charge, relatively shorter than other earbuds in the list, though.
Tozo A1 Wireless Earbuds
The TOZO A1 Wireless Earbuds offer an array of features. They are IPX5-rated, which gives them protection against water and sweat. The battery life here is 32 hours with the charging case and seven hours in the earbuds for worry-free use. Additionally, they come with an OrigX Acoustic Tuning that improves the details and clarity of the music for a better experience. These noise-cancelling earbuds help cut out the background noise during calls to ensure vocal clarity.
You can also connect these to the Tozo app on your smartphone to adjust bass and vocals and choose between 32 EQ presets for a more personalized feel. Keep up with the battery status through the LED indicator lights on the charging case that light up in red to indicate low battery levels, while a white light means the battery is fully charged.
Buy the Tozo A1 Earbuds on Amazon for a price of $13.99, following a 30% discount. These have collected a 4.3-star score from 114,666 customers who were impressed by the sound clarity and the water resistance level offered in the model.
Raycon Everyday Classic Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds
The Raycon Everyday Classic Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds feature an Active Noise Cancellation technology that allows you to enjoy music without any environmental distractions, thus making the experience highly immersive. However, you can choose the Awareness mode when you want to stay updated with the surroundings. These in-ear earbuds have a battery life of 32 hours with the case, while the earbuds alone can last for up to eight hours in a single full charge. Meanwhile, a quick 10-minute charge can add a bonus 1.5 hours of playtime to these earbuds. Compatible with both Android and iOS, they offer wide compatibility along with an ergonomic fit to stay in place during the use.
Moreover, the frequency range of 20 hertz to 20 kilohertz allows the earbuds to produce a range of bass, mid, and treble levels depending on the music you are listening to. Holding a score of 4.3 from over 30,000 customers, these earbuds have been praised for their sound quality and the ability to hold charge well over time. You can get them for $79.99 on Amazon.
JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Earbuds
With the JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Earbuds, you can juice out about nine hours of nonstop performance from the earbuds alone. When paired with the case, the total battery time exceeds 26 hours. There's a built-in EQ3 which lets you choose among three sound signatures — Signature, Bass Boost, and Balanced. Furthermore, these are water-resistant with an IPX4 rating, so you can wear them during physical activities.
These JLab earbuds come in a range of fun colors, like teal, rose, lilac, and more, to add some color to your everyday fit. Like most earbuds, they also have touch controls for adjusting music playback and volume. For call clarity, there are two microphones — one in each earbud — along with support for voice assistants so you can speak commands directly into the earbuds.
Amazon is currently selling the JLab Go Air Pop for as little as $19.99. The gadget has more than 57,300 reviews with an average rating of 4.4 stars. Comments mention that the earbuds stay in place during moderate activity and pair quickly without frequent dropouts during use.
Methodology
These earbuds are picked based on specific criteria; for instance, all of them are rated at a minimum of 4.3 by at least 30,000 customers on Amazon. We went through the customer comments to see how each earbud performed in terms of sound quality, comfort, fit, and the overall design and included those that had positive remarks about each of these aspects.
Additionally, these earbuds are placed on a range of price spectrums, starting from $10 to $100, to cater to a variety of users with different budgets at hand to spend on getting new earbuds.