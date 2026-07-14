The 10 Best Robot Vacuums You Can Buy In 2026, Ranked By Experts

A lot of robot vacuums today try to cram in as many features as possible. While this strategy works wonders in the flagship space, budget robot vacuums often fall into the age-old saying of "jack of all trades but master of none." The eufy Auto-Empty C10 is nothing like that. It's made for one purpose only: vacuuming. And it does that very well. We're not the only ones saying this. RTINGS also named it the best cheap robot vacuum. According to them, the main reason is the price. Often available for around $299, the eufy C10 is accessible to just about everyone.

The other is performance. In Vacuum Wars testing, the robot proved capable of picking up most debris, thanks to the extending side brush. This dramatically increases the corner cleaning capabilities. But that's not all; in the carpet cleaning test, the robot picked up over 85% of the sand grains. It can also intelligently detect when it moves onto carpet to increase suction power, then adjust it back for hard floors. While the C10 will pick up most pet hair, its performance with human hair is just average. After the robot wanders around your place, it returns to the dock not just to charge but also to empty its dustbin into a larger collection bag. This is a huge convenience, as eufy says the dock can store dirt for over a month. There's no object detection, though, so you'll need to declutter the room before use.