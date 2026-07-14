The 10 Best Robot Vacuums You Can Buy In 2026, Ranked By Experts
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Imagine this: You come home after working a shift at your second job at around 9 PM and see that your house is in complete disarray. The floors are dirty, and the carpet desperately needs a deep clean. You simply don't have the time to clean thoroughly. While this is the reality of many these days, a dirty house is never a good thing. Maybe you have unexpected guests, or friends planning to come over. And that's the whole selling point of a robot vacuum. It's supposed to be an intelligent robot that, when you're at work, picks up dirt from different corners, mops the floor, and sometimes even cleans the carpet.
The promise is amazing, especially when the alternative is hours of hard labor. Sadly, robot vacuums still require some maintenance. You'll need to clean dirty water tanks, configure cleaning schedules, and avoid common mistakes. Not to mention the myriad of options. You can spend just a few hundred bucks or splurge more than a grand on a Roborock or a Dreame machine. To clear up this confusion, we've sifted through almost every best-of vacuum robot list online and ranked the models you should consider, according to industry experts.
10. eufy Auto-Empty C10
A lot of robot vacuums today try to cram in as many features as possible. While this strategy works wonders in the flagship space, budget robot vacuums often fall into the age-old saying of "jack of all trades but master of none." The eufy Auto-Empty C10 is nothing like that. It's made for one purpose only: vacuuming. And it does that very well. We're not the only ones saying this. RTINGS also named it the best cheap robot vacuum. According to them, the main reason is the price. Often available for around $299, the eufy C10 is accessible to just about everyone.
The other is performance. In Vacuum Wars testing, the robot proved capable of picking up most debris, thanks to the extending side brush. This dramatically increases the corner cleaning capabilities. But that's not all; in the carpet cleaning test, the robot picked up over 85% of the sand grains. It can also intelligently detect when it moves onto carpet to increase suction power, then adjust it back for hard floors. While the C10 will pick up most pet hair, its performance with human hair is just average. After the robot wanders around your place, it returns to the dock not just to charge but also to empty its dustbin into a larger collection bag. This is a huge convenience, as eufy says the dock can store dirt for over a month. There's no object detection, though, so you'll need to declutter the room before use.
9. Roborock Q7 M5
As good as the eufy C10 is, its vacuum-only feature set could be limiting, especially if you have toddlers at home who constantly drop food that leaves stains. That's exactly where the Roborock Q7 M5 comes into play. It's even more affordable than the C10, often selling for $149. While you do lose the self-emptying dock, the M5's cleaning capabilities were great enough to earn the title of the best budget vacuum from experts at TechRadar. They said the robot's 10,000Pa suction works very well to remove everyday dust and debris from different corners, thanks once again to its extending side brush.
Mopping is pretty basic, though, with a single detachable pad along with a water dispenser. The robot also cannot pick up its mop when going over carpets, which could be a problem for homes with a lot of carpet area. Despite the low-tech setup, Vacuum Wars liked the M5's stain-cleaning capabilities. It mopped the testing area thoroughly, removing dried stains, albeit using a lot of water. You'll also need to clean the dust bag after a few cleaning cycles, but if you'd rather not, Roborock will happily sell you the upgraded M5+ for $299. Coming back to the M5, Roborock's app is simple to use. The robot first maps your home using a top-mounted LiDAR sensor. Once done, reviewers found the M5 more accurate than the C10 when navigating around a home. Sadly, you still don't get any object avoidance.
8. Mova P10 Pro Ultra (Gen 2)
The first-generation P10 Pro Ultra was one of the rare mid-range robot vacuums that combined fantastic cleaning performance with AI-powered obstacle detection, allowing it to navigate around fallen socks and toys. So, when Mova announced the second-gen P10 Pro Ultra, available for $449, without the same camera detection, you can imagine experts were not that excited. Their concerns were confirmed during Vacuum Wars' testing, where the new robot could navigate only 4 of the 24 objects, compared to 19 by its predecessor. While this is a real downside, it doesn't mean the Gen 2 is a bad product.
According to experts at CNET, the new robot tied for the most dust collected from a hardwood floor, with a score of more than 99%. That's something even the most expensive robots fail to do. The retractable side brush also helps keep corners tidy. As for mopping, the new P10 Pro Ultra includes dual spinning mop pads that can extend outwards for better coverage. The results? Excellent mopping performance, as per Vacuum Wars. The new robot doubled the first gen's mopping score by cleaning more thoroughly while leaving about half as much water. Once done, the robot returns to its station to charge, empty its dustbin, and wash the mop pads with boiling water. On the flip side, CNET warned against the second-gen P10 Pro Ultra if you have pets. It struggles to pick up hair, and they also get tangled in its brushes.
7. Mova P50 Pro Ultra
If you liked the cleaning abilities of the P10 Pro Ultra (Gen 2) but just can't be bothered to declutter the room before every run, then the P50 Pro Ultra should be on your radar. It used to sell for $1,000, but can now be found on Amazon for $471. And at that price, it's RTINGS' choice for the best mid-range robot vacuum, and the reasons are simple. The biggest is its obstacle-avoidance system, which, thanks to the cameras and AI detection, works great at navigating around your shoes parked in the middle of the living room or socks that have been lost to time. Another advantage is how it handles hair. According to experts, the P50 Pro Ultra vacuums different strands of hair without any tangling. This can be attributed to the Tri-Cut brushroll system, which cuts long hair strands during the suction process.
Mopping is handled by dual mop pads. Reviews mention fantastic dried stain removal, with no water left behind. While the P50 can lift the mops when going over carpets, you can configure it to automatically leave them at the station when vacuuming. Speaking of the station, we've heard great things, like how the pads are cleaned automatically and that the robot drops its contents at the station for added convenience. The only problem RTINGS could find was the size of the onboard bin, or lack thereof, which mandated frequent trips to the station for bigger homes.
6. Yeedi S20 Infinity Ultra
Unlike Mova, Yeedi is a subsidiary of Ecovacs, originally created to focus on affordable robot vacuums. And the strategy has worked well, with innovations such as the S20 Infinity's bagless docking system adding genuine value. While their latest flagship, the S20 Infinity Ultra ($999 on Amazon), does not feature bagless operation, it does have something else: a Jet Spray. In theory, the robot mixes water with a cleaning solution and sprays a fine mist before going over difficult-to-clean stains. According to Home and Garden, the robot's mopping capabilities are excellent. It stores two cleaning solutions and uses them effectively to clean both dry and wet stains without leaving any residue. The mop roller can also extend a few inches outward and retract when going over carpets.
Besides the headline feature, the S20 Infinity Ultra's 22,000Pa suction power effectively picked up dust and debris of various sizes from hardwood and carpets. It does take a little more time, but reviews have praised the thoroughness of the job, and the retractable brush helps with corner efficiency. Maintenance is also straightforward. The base station dries the mop after every use, and the onboard bin deposits its contents. If you'd like to clean your mop roller, Yeedi makes it easy to detach, so you won't have to fiddle with anything. For all the smart home enthusiasts, there's Matter support, and it responds to Alexa commands.
5. Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal
Most robot vacuums treat every part of your floor the same, but the Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal ($799 on Amazon) stands out with a UV camera that can see stains that other vacuums never will. But does it work? WIRED found that the robot's UV camera does a good job of identifying previously missed stains and returns to them for a deep clean, but Vacuum Wars' testing showed that this device left a lot of water behind with its mopping abilities. In fact, it left the most water in their testing, sometimes requiring you to wait more than 30 minutes for the floors to dry. Fortunately, you can adjust the water usage settings.
Aside from that, experts love the UV Reveal's vacuuming capabilities, thanks in part to Shark's Edge Detect technology, which blows debris away from the corners straight into the robot's path. Pet hair should also not be a problem. After a run, the robot returns to its station and deposits its contents into a bagless collection bin. This can be a big selling point if you don't want recurring dustbin bag costs and is also better for the environment. Beyond that, you don't have to declutter your room before every run, since experts say the UV Reveal can navigate around your fallen socks with ease. However, they also pointed out that the Shark app experience is not good. Even in 2026, it lacks basic settings like mop zones.
4. Roborock Qrevo CurvX
Roborock has been making robot vacuums for more than a decade, so it shouldn't be a surprise that this company makes one of the best robot vacuum brands. And if you're in the market for an all-around great robot vacuum without spending a mortgage, the CurvX is a solid option. It usually retails for around $999 on Amazon. For the money, you get a mop-and-vacuum combo with a white, curved aesthetic.
The CurvX can retract its top-mounted LiDAR to sweep under sofas and in hard-to-reach places. It can also lift its front and rear wheels independently to climb over obstacles just over an inch high. On that topic, obstacle avoidance works well, and experts at Vacuum Wars like the anti-tangle brushing system, which uses two brushes to push long hair toward the center, resulting in virtually zero hair tangles. Another major reason to consider the CurvX is its carpet-cleaning capabilities. It vacuumed over 90% of debris.
Mopping is handled via two spinning pads, one of which can extend outward to clean along a wall. Don't get us wrong, the CurvX's mopping abilities are great, with it clearing even the toughest stains. However, it's also the reason the robot didn't make it to the podium. Like the UV Reveal, the CurvX leaves behind a lot of water, which can cause streaking. While you can adjust these settings in the app, the robot's onboard dustbin is another concern because it's too small for larger homes and can sometimes clog.
3. Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller
If you liked CurvX's cleaning abilities but don't want excessive water use, then the Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller ($999 on Amazon) is a great choice. As TechRadar mentioned, the Ultra Roller can remove all the litter from hardwood and carpet floors. The side brush helps the robot clear away dust from corners, and the best part is that you don't have to remove the fallen toys beforehand. That's because the Aqua10 Ultra Roller has the best object-avoidance system among the robots mentioned so far. It uses NVIDIA chips to process camera data and avoided 21 of the 24 objects in Vacuum Wars testing. Threshold climbing is another advantage for the Aqua10 Ultra Roller. It can lift up its chassis and hop over objects up to 1.57 inches tall.
Like the Yeedi, the Aqua10 uses a roller-style mop, which makes handling wet stains much easier. The roller moves in the opposite direction to pick up any leftover ketchup. It can also extend outward to clean along a wall, and there's a plastic guard to shield the roller over carpets. Water usage was also pretty minimal. Once the robot is done cleaning, the dock automatically empties its contents and washes the roller mop with 212°F water. What keeps the Aqua10 Ultra Roller from climbing any higher is its navigation and battery life. We found multiple reviews complaining that the robot is a bit slow to clean. It takes time to think about where to go, and it's worsened by the fact that the battery drains quickly.
2. Roborock Saros 20
Reviewers loved last year's Roborock Saros 10r for being a competent device that cleaned well without the usual headaches. This year, Roborock is back again with the new Saros 20 ($1,599 on Amazon). It brings plenty of updates and, according to CNET, offers the best cleaning coverage. That's because the robot cleaned over 88% of the target room. This could be a major selling point for people with larger homes.
As for the actual cleaning, the Saros 20 has the most suction power, at 36,000Pa. While we do agree that suction numbers are not everything, Mashable did mention excellent vacuuming on both hardwood and carpet. Neither pet hair nor long human hair gets tangled in the brushes, and the robot can increase its height by over 1 inch to clear higher carpets. This mechanism also pays dividends when climbing obstacles, as demonstrated in Vacuum Wars' testing, where the robot climbed a 2.25-inch height. It's the highest they've ever tested.
Mopping is taken care of via dual spinning pads, which now spin at 200 RPM. Coupled with up to 9.5 lb-ft (13Nm) of pressure, the Saros 20 reportedly removes even the most difficult stains. It senses when the floor is wet to avoid vacuuming over liquids and making a mess. Like the Aqua10, the self-emptying dock cleans using 212°F water for better hygiene. While the dustbin is a little small and the battery life could have been better, we can't take too many points off, given the number of features.
1. Dreame X60 Max Ultra Complete
Hands down, the Dreame X60 Max Ultra Complete is the best robot vacuum in 2026. The praise doesn't stem from a single feature but from how well the robot handles everything. For context, the Ultra Complete removed all dust and debris from hardwood floors during Mashable's testing. Similarly, the robot cleared away 89% of the sand embedded in the carpet, as per Vacuum Wars. This can be attributed to the 35,000Pa rating and a new pressure plate that helps create a better seal.
Beyond cleaning performance, Dreame robots have great climbing abilities, but people with low furniture find themselves in a pickle because the extra hardware takes up space. That problem is exactly what the X60 Max Ultra Complete solves, since it measures just 3.13 inches tall yet can climb obstacles up to 2 inches high. This is coupled with an excellent object-avoidance system that navigated around 21 of 24 objects during testing. It can react to objects thrown in real time and even detect wet stains. The two spinning mop pads clean floors with warm water at 104°F. In real-life tests, Ultra Complete cleaned all dried-on and wet stains without leaving much water. In addition to that, this device is Matter capable.
Dreame's auto self-empty dock has the ability to store and wash mop pads with boiling water, and it has a pet-odor detergent to help remove bad smells. is present. The only real downside of the X60 Max Ultra Complete is the price — at $1,614, it's an expensive investment for anyone.
Methodology
As good as many robot vacuums are in 2026, ranking the best ones isn't straightforward because each is designed for a different purpose. Budget robots tend to focus on doing one thing well, such as vacuuming, while the most expensive models aim to combine great vacuuming and mopping with additional features. Beyond that, robot vacuums still have downsides, like the inability to climb stairs, unless it's the upcoming Saros Rover. And since everyone's needs are different, we first scoured the best robot vacuum lists from reputable outlets like Vacuum Wars, CNET, TechRadar, and Mashable.
We then shortlisted the robots that consistently ranked on multiple lists, cross-referenced those findings with our own testing of several models and individual reviews. As always, real-world cleaning performance on hard floors and carpets, obstacle avoidance, mopping quality, navigation, and pet hair pickup were prioritized, but we also considered other factors, such as smart home support and app experience.