Some Android Phones Can No Longer Access Google Play — Here's Why

How long can you last with your smartphone? It's never been quite that easy, but if you've managed to outlast your carrier's payment plan, your manufacturer's last security patch, and all the chances you've had to destroy or lose the darn thing, you've lasted much longer than most of your friends and family: a recent survey found people are averaging two and a half years between smartphone upgrades. In 2016, the same survey logged an average of 22 months.

After years of lagging behind Apple with its long-term support for iPhones, Android manufacturers have stepped up to the plate. Google and Samsung offer their Pixel and Galaxy customers seven years of OS and security updates, while a handful of other brands offer comparable coverage for their flagship devices. That said, while old phones might slow down with use, in theory, they never truly become unusable if all the parts are still working.

It does get more difficult living with an old Android phone, though, and Google holds the reins to a crucial aspect: easy access to applications. The company quietly released an update to its Play Store that blocked devices running Android 6 Marshmallow from accessing the store, increasing the minimum supported version to Android 7 Nougat. As Android Authority notes, the move ended nearly 11 years of support for that version, the longest span to date.