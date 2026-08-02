3 Tech Brands You Might Not Realize Are Owned By TCL

Palm is probably the most storied brand in TCL's portfolio. Before Android devices and iPhones began ruling the smartphone space, Palm was known for selling personal digital assistants, or PDAs, which were essentially handheld computers with stylus support. The brand also offered some of the earliest smartphones, like the Palm Treo lineup. With the arrival of Android and iOS, the company faced intense pressure and launched webOS, used in smartphones like the Palm Pre. Ultimately, Palm was unsuccessful in its bid to take on Android and iPhone, resulting in Palm's sale to HP in 2010.

HP also launched a few devices using webOS, including the HP Touchpad, but it also did not see much success and offloaded webOS to LG in 2011 and kept the Palm brand. LG still uses webOS in its smart TVs today, but the Palm brand and trademark finally found their way to TCL in 2014 via a shell corporation called Wide Progress Global Limited.

Although TCL itself hasn't done anything with the Palm brand, the company licensed it to a startup called Palm Ventures Group. This startup brought the Palm brand back to life in 2018 with the Palm Phone, which is often counted among the worst smartphones ever made. The startup also launched Palm Buds Pro, a pair of wireless earbuds, in 2021, but there have been no new hardware products bearing the Palm branding since. As of 2026, the Palm brand remains dormant and is still owned by TCL.