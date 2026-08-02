Google Is Quietly Killing Chrome Apps – Here's When The Support Period Ends

If you've never heard of Chrome apps, that's not surprising. This is a technology introduced two decades ago that Google has been discontinuing for a few years now, and it's finally reaching its end (for real); the final stop for Chrome app support will be October 2028. Given this timeline, you should probably move away from Chrome apps, as this technology is now considered history. In fact, it's a very niche technology you might not be using at all.

Chrome apps are web-based software designed to run inside Chrome browser environments and ChromeOS. They're like native desktop apps, sitting between an extension — of which there are still many worth adding to your Google Chrome browser — and proper software that lives on your computer. These Chrome apps work outside the traditional browser window, can often be used offline, and sometimes have access to system-level hardware.

However, with the rise of Progressive Web Apps (PWAs), which natively support offline storage, push notifications, and local device hardware access, Google decided that Chrome apps were redundant – there are way more interesting features for Google Chrome. As an added benefit, PWAs work on other browsers, too. Google now focuses on native Android apps and PWAs for ChromeOS. Finally, with Google phasing out Chrome apps, the company is also retiring legacy, highly-privileged APIs that could affect Google Chrome's security and reduce the complexity of maintaining a technology it doesn't want people to use anymore.