5 Cool New Google Chrome Features Released In 2026

For as long as you've used Chrome, the tabs have always been displayed at the very top of the screen. This is usually a non-issue, but if you're like many others who open fifteen tabs at the same time, it becomes harder to find which one you want to go to since the page titles are all cut off. That constant clutter of different website names and icons can also get distracting at one point. Plus, they take up quite a bit of your screen real estate that could've been used for more productive tasks. Thankfully, Google came up with a solution which rolled out to Chrome this year.

Called Vertical Tabs, this new feature switches your tab strip from the standard horizontal layout to a vertical list on the left of the screen. This list view lets you read most, if not all, of the page titles for easier navigation. It also gives you more height and width to work on. Since the tabs move to the left, your current tab can freely occupy the full height of the display. You can also get most of your screen's width, thanks to the fact that you can collapse the side panel. This leaves you with just the icons, which are still clickable to avoid interrupting your workflow. If the collapsed view isn't for you, the side panel can actually be adjusted to your preferred width.

Another nifty feature of Vertical Tabs is the search bar. From here, you can find and jump to any active tabs across all your Chrome windows. It lists some of your recently closed tabs too. To enable Vertical Tabs, simply find an empty space next to the last tab in your tab strip, right-click on it, and go to Show tabs vertically.