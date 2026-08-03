Sega's Strangest Accessory Brought The Action To A Gaming Chair

When you hear the words "gaming chair," your mind probably leaps to companies like SecretLab. Gaming chairs have great ergonomics that keep your back steady during long gameplay sessions (although smart money buys cheaper office chairs instead), but one company tried to make the term "gaming chair" synonymous with alternative control schemes. It didn't work.

In 1991, the company Simulator Technologies started selling a device known as the Sega Action Chair. Well, it was originally known as the Simulator 1 Action Chair and was sold in the US. When the peripheral eventually made its way to Europe, it adopted the name "Sega Action Chair" (also known as the Sega Simulator II Action Chair) after Sega Europe acquired distribution rights. This version was released in 1992. The only difference was that while the Simulator 1 could connect to either the NES or the Sega Genesis, the Sega Action Chair only worked with the Sega Master System (the European name for the Genesis).

If you have any experience with early gaming peripherals that turned your body into a controller, such as the Roll & Rocker, you probably know how the Sega Action Chair controlled: Poorly. But I'm getting ahead of myself. The Sega Action Chair relied on four microswitches that surrounded a central stem. As players leaned their body in the chair, the stem touched the microswitch prongs, which translated into equivalent d-pad inputs. The handles on either side of the chair, meanwhile, were static and only served to provide button inputs.