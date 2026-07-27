13 Of The Most Beloved Retro Game Controllers Of All Time

The golden age of gaming was beautiful to behold, with Nintendo bursting onto the scene and helping the industry bounce back after the disastrous video game crash of 1983. Sega soon joined the at-home gaming ranks and engaged in a console war for the ages with Nintendo, but couldn't quite topple the giant — Sega exited the console market in 2001. During this time, the Sony PlayStation also made its debut, marketing itself as a console made for mature gamers. No matter what kind of titles players enjoyed, though, everything was covered by these consoles and the slew of video games they offered.

Today, with gaming turning into one of the most valuable industries in the entertainment sector, most console manufacturers are largely risk-averse, even if Nintendo does show off its ingenuity on the hardware side of things from time to time. Thanks to that conservative approach, the design of a controller has turned into a universal template across manufacturers. That's why many long-time gamers can't help but remember the time when controllers used to be more experimental. Their unique control schemes and looks helped them stand out and become favorites in the eyes of ardent gamers who still love the nostalgic feel of these retro controllers.