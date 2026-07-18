5 Retro Consoles You Can Buy For Less Than $150

Modern gaming is an increasingly expensive hobby, mainly because of the constant investments studios make in games and the AI-driven crisis, which pushes component prices even higher. Graphics cards and RAM keep getting more expensive, driven in part by AI data centers that are causing shortages, while consoles also face the same issue, with price increases and unattractive value. For that reason, the best retro consoles are a great alternative.

Even though they lack the same technologies and graphics as current-generation models, these old video games are still fun. Their prices in the used market usually stay stable, and each one's games library is already well known. So, you know what to expect from each one, such as Nintendo 64 classics or the PlayStation 2 JRPG library, without betting on paying $70 for a title that may not please you.

One piece of good news is that you do not need a huge budget to invest in a retro console. Several used stores offer great old video game options you can buy for less than $150, especially if you accept some compromises, such as getting one without the box. So, we selected the options worth considering.