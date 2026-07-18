5 Retro Consoles You Can Buy For Less Than $150
Modern gaming is an increasingly expensive hobby, mainly because of the constant investments studios make in games and the AI-driven crisis, which pushes component prices even higher. Graphics cards and RAM keep getting more expensive, driven in part by AI data centers that are causing shortages, while consoles also face the same issue, with price increases and unattractive value. For that reason, the best retro consoles are a great alternative.
Even though they lack the same technologies and graphics as current-generation models, these old video games are still fun. Their prices in the used market usually stay stable, and each one's games library is already well known. So, you know what to expect from each one, such as Nintendo 64 classics or the PlayStation 2 JRPG library, without betting on paying $70 for a title that may not please you.
One piece of good news is that you do not need a huge budget to invest in a retro console. Several used stores offer great old video game options you can buy for less than $150, especially if you accept some compromises, such as getting one without the box. So, we selected the options worth considering.
PlayStation 2 Slim
Sony's second console is one of the biggest success stories in the gaming industry and still holds the record for best-selling video game console of all time, just edging out the Nintendo Switch. And it deserved that popularity, since it went on to deliver one of the biggest graphics leaps between generations the industry has ever seen and has a lot of great games as well.
Fans of almost every genre will do well with an old PS2, which you can find for under $150 on the used market. On it, you can find both strong JRPGs like "Final Fantasy X" and "Final Fantasy XII," as well as the first two "God of War" games, "GTA San Andreas," and even "Resident Evil 4." It offers a good variety of games and also includes backward compatibility with the PS1.
However, if you want to buy a PlayStation 2 as your retro console, prioritize the Slim model. Besides being a more compact option than the original Fat version, it is usually easier to find in stores. In addition, this model revision has a shorter history of laser problems than the first units did.
Nintendo 64
The Nintendo 64 marked Nintendo's entry into the 3D era of gaming, and many players who grew up with it still remember it fondly. In the used console market, a Nintendo 64 still has some value, with prices ranging from $65 to $130, depending largely on condition and included accessories. Still, depending on the deal you find, it can be a fair price.
For anyone not used to it, the N64 controller may seem a little strange at first. It has three grips and a central analog stick, which looks confusing at first glance, since it differs from the twin analog stick standard used in the industry today. However, the design worked very well for the types of games it had, so after some time playing, you get used to that strange feel.
More important than this were the games that the Nintendo 64 got during its life. "Super Mario 64" and "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" are two of the biggest classics in the gaming industry and inspired many 3D games that followed. But there are other fun games for the Nintendo 64 besides those two that you can play alone or with friends.
Super Nintendo (SNES)
The value of an SNES has risen significantly in recent years. Today you can find one for around $200, but it's still worth buying. If you prefer to get the video game console without the box and with fewer games, only with the cables and controllers included, you can find it for well under $150, with some even going as low as $100.
However, the effort required to find an SNES at a good price makes sense given the console's large library. Few retro consoles have so many good games. "The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past" and "Super Metroid" helped define entire genres, while "Chrono Trigger" and "Final Fantasy VI" remain among the best JRPGs ever made. At the same time, "Super Mario World" remains one of the best-made platformers, alongside many other titles.
The SNES even has something rare: practically any major release it received during its life is fun, even compared to several other retro titles, where we usually ignore some problems that existed at the time. For anyone who wants an old console, this is an easy choice.
Sega Genesis
The Sega Genesis is an excellent, affordable console option for anyone who wants a retro video game system. Since the console sold around 30 million units worldwide, it is easy to find a used Genesis Model 1 or Model 2, working and with cables, for around $80. Collectors prefer the original Model 1 for its better sound chip, but for anyone who just wants to play, any revision does the job well, and there's still money left to invest in games without spending much more than the console itself.
Genesis helped foster Sega's rivalry with Nintendo throughout the 90s thanks to its aggressive campaigns, which centered around its faster processor and a catalog aimed at an older audience. Its library features titles such as "Sonic the Hedgehog," "Streets of Rage 2," and "Gunstar Heroes," as well as RPGs like "Phantasy Star IV." You can build a collection of classic and great games at a fair price.
Nintendo Wii
The Nintendo Wii is one of the best options for anyone looking for a cheap retro console, mainly because it is still easy to find used units. Models with cables, a sensor bar, and at least one Wii Remote usually appear between $50 and $100. If you want to invest a little more, you can also find bundles with games priced up to $150.
The Wii is cheap, but more importantly, its library feels very different from most other old consoles. Games like "Super Mario Galaxy," "The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess," "Mario Kart Wii" and "Donkey Kong Country Returns" show that the console didn't rely on motion controls alone. Wii Sports Resort and Wii Sports are still among the best games to play with friends or family, though.
Another reason to buy the Wii is that its early versions also let you play GameCube games on the Wii, so for the price of one console, you can access two large, distinct game libraries. In addition, for anyone interested, the Wii is also a relatively easy option for installing emulators, making it an even better investment.