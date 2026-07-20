Three Nintendo Wii Accessories Owners Loved (And Two They Hated)

The Nintendo Wii, released at the tail end of 2006, was the company's casual-friendly video game console follow-up to the GameCube. While flush with plenty of games that only used the packed-in Wii Remote and nunchuck attachment, some required a completely different style of controller or encouraged some plastic trash wrapped around it. When Nintendo released the Wii with this simplistic motion controller, I don't think anyone anticipated the flood of current landfill that'd invade our homes.

The Wii had a ton of weird attachments and accessories, but it wasn't all bad. In fact, most of the accessories I personally loved often boil down to memories of the game tied to it, but we're also pragmatic here. I might not have enjoyed everything that Nintendo threw at the Wii, but I most certainly found a bundle of accessories that were my ride-or-die between 2006 and 2012.

That's not to say there weren't some heinous devices, either. For those who didn't spend a lot of time in game stores during their peak, sections of them would have what looked like bargain store toys littering the shelves. Instead of being a couple of bucks for a fake tennis set, it'd cost some ludicrous amount of cash and wouldn't provide any benefit, other than alerting everyone around you that you had zero imagination when holding the Wii Remote.