5 Of The Weirdest Classic Wii Accessories Ever Made

The Nintendo Wii took the world by storm and got people moving thanks to its motion-based controls. The console was incredibly popular, becoming one of the best-selling video game consoles in history. There are those who are still playing the Wii in 2026, and still finding several clever uses for their aging console.

The Wii Remote controllers helped define the console and the way players interacted with its games. They also helped draw people into the gaming space who would otherwise have ignored it, such as older and more casual consumers. These motion controllers were also pretty impressive for their time, with people even finding cool ways to take advantage of the Wii Remote long after they stopped using the console.

And it's those controllers where things start to get a little bit weird with regards to accessories. Every console gets a plethora of accessories, going all the way back to the Atari 2600. But the Nintendo Wii was special for the number of accessories that were released, many of which were incredibly strange and didn't really do anything other than be a good waste of plastic.