Are The Stickers On Your Laptop Safe To Remove?

Depending on your laptop (even these major laptop brands to avoid), it's possible, if not likely, it comes covered in stickers. While users are obviously free to add their own stickers to a machine, we're talking about stickers directly from the manufacturer that provide information regarding the laptop. Though these stickers have their purpose, some users may have the urge to peel them off. For the most part, this is completely acceptable — though knowing the specifics is important.

While you're completely fine to remove stickers from your laptop, keep in mind some of them may contain vital information you may eventually need. You may want to consider the resale value before removing anything, if you ever have plans on selling the device. Users in certain regions outside of the U.S. may also want to be mindful of any potential warranty stickers, which can vary. After that, it's up to you what stickers you want to keep.

Should you need some assistance, we've got a guide on easily removing stickers from electronics, which can be a big help in ensuring any residue is safely removed. Just remember you'll likely need a cleaning agent of some sort, such as a solvent, oil-based substance, or another type of mild abrasive. Though users may be annoyed by the random stickers covering their device, a little bit of know-how and a DIY attitude can be just the solution to a sticker problem.