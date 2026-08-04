What Switching To A Professional Instagram Account Actually Does

Social media apps can be a powerful tool for individual users and businesses that want their content or products to reach a wider audience, and Meta's Instagram app is a widely used app for promoting content and selling physical goods. That's because Instagram offers personal and professional accounts, with the latter offering more tools to creators and brands who want to expand their reach and get insights about their content. Professional Instagram accounts are available in two distinct categories: Creator and Business. A personal Instagram user can always switch to a professional account and switch back if they so desire. The main trade-offs involve account privacy and access to performance insights. An Instagram user should consider these factors when deciding to switch to a professional account or to create a separate Instagram account for professional use.

Instagram users with many followers may be tempted to switch to a Creator or Business account to broaden their reach and improve sales of digital or physical products. They may want access to the professional tools that Meta offers, including a professional dashboard, content and reach insights, categorized messaging, and Meta's advertising tools. The downside is that opting for a Creator or Business account turns the profile into a public profile that anybody can follow.

A personal Instagram account offers better privacy to the user. Users can make their profile private and restrict access to approved followers, including family and friends. New followers will have to be approved manually, which is an advantage over professional accounts which can't be set to private and automatically approve new followers. On the other hand, creators and businesses may want to extend their reach and gain as many followers as possible. Privacy features available for personal accounts may hinder efforts to increase visibility.